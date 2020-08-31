Howard takes on Northside in season opener

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 week ago

Veterans on sept.

25th ... the release says the area impacted will undergo deep cleanining and disinfecting ... bibb county schools kick-off the football season this week and we're covering one those games friday on the end zone the howard huskies open their 2020 season against the northside eagles at the mac they went 5-5 overall last year ... 1-4 in the region and missed the playoffs for the second time in 4 years and the 1st time since 2016 they've lost a few important players, but head coach paul carroll remains confident in his group here's coach carroll on the mic ... :01-:06 for me, it's things that i've been preaching all week long to our guys.

If we go out there and we just try to play bumper cars with them, they're going to be us pretty bad northside's coming off a 14-7 win over peach county county last week...in the valey ... a big win for the eagles they've played two games already ... they're 1-1 in those two games ... one thing for certain is that northside is a very physical team that plays extremely hard head coach chad alligood on line 13 :01-:06 it'll be the third week in a row that we're playing somebody that's their opening game, so we don't have any video on them, we just have to go off what they've done in the past, so that makes a little challenging to get ready.

I know those guys are excited to be able to be able to be playing because for so long they didn't think they would be, but it's going to be a challenge.