4 Years Later: Terence Crutcher Shooting

TULSA BECAME THE TALK OF OURCOUNTRY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2016FOLLOWING THE SHOOTING OFTERENCE CRUTCHER.THE 40-YEAR-OLD WAS SHOT BYA TULSA POLICE OFFICER...NEAR 36- TH STREET NORTH...JUST WEST OF LEWIS AVENUE.HERE'S A QUICK TIMELINE FORYOU -- A WEEK AFTER THESHOOTING..

THE TULSA COUNTYDISTRICT ATTORNEY CHARGEDBETTY JO SHELBY WITH FIRST-DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER.

THEAUTOPSY ON CRUTCHER..

SHOWEDHE HAD P-C-P AND ANOTHERSIMILAR DRUG IN HIS SYSTEMWHEN HE DIED.

IN MAY OF20-17... A JURY ACQUITTEDSHELBY OF THE CHARGE.

SHELEFT THE TULSA POLICEDEPARTMENT... FOR A JOB WITHTHE ROGERS COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE.TONIGHT... FOUR YEARS AFTERTHE SHOOTING... 2 WORKS FORYOU'S SIERRA PIZARRO TALKSWITH THE FAMILY... AND LOOKSINTO COMMUNITY POLICING INTULSA.<NATS OF 2016 SHOOTINGSCENE