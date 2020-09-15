WCBI NEWS at 10 - 09/16/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 minutes ago

A 29 year old man is charged with molestation of a child under the age of 14.

Lowndes county sheriff eddie hawkins says a deputy responded to a call in the county in mid august.

This week, investigators say the y found reason to charge anthony coleman.

Bond has not been set.

Sheriff's deputies say 22-year-old komarcus powell was arrested tuesday after deputies searched his residence along hwy 50 west in clay county.

Sheriff eddie scott says 6 dogs and 2 cats were recovered from the residence.

The clay county animal shelter assisted with relocating the animals.

Bond for powell has been set at three thousand five hundred and fourty-eight dollars.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the clay county sheriff's department or the golden triangle crimestoppers.

The coronavirus takes center stage again on the campaign trail today.

President trump this evening contradicted his own health expert over vaccine distribution timing...while democratic presidential candidate joe biden again took aim at the administration's response.

Natalie brand is at the white house with more.

Democratic presidential nominee joe biden once again critized the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic... after a virtual briefing from public health experts on developing and distributing a vaccine... presidential candidate "i trust vaccines.

I trust scientists.

But i don't trust donald trump."

The trump administration announced plans to make a covid vaccine free to all americans...with plans for the military to help with distribution.

"we are on track to deliver and distribute the vaccine in a very very safe and effective manner."

President trump pushed back on testimony from c- d-c director robert redfield that a vaccine woulnd't be available for wide distribution until next year.

"i think he made a mistake when he said that.

It's just incorrect information."

The c-d-c director also stressed the importance of wearing face masks during that hearing.

"if i don't get an immune response, the vaccine's not going to protect me.

This face mask will."

"as far as masks concerned, he made a mistake" "during a townhall tuesday, the president suggested the virus could go away through "herd immunity" -- though the used the phrase quote "herd mentality."

Now the white house press secretary is clarifying those comments.

"herd immunity not a policy of the white house."

With less than 50 days to go, health care is also front and center this election cycle.

The president is promising to protect pre- existing conditions in his new health care plan -- which white house officials say could come in the form of executive action.

"it's more executive action, with a legislative component that's more visionary."

New ads from the biden campaign take aim at the trump administration's attempts to kill the affordable care act.

In june, the trump administration filed a legal brief with the supreme court.

The case will be heard a week after the november election.

"thank you" the white house says the president will unveil his healthcare plan before the election.

Natalie brand, cbs news, the white house.

After the president's news conference this evening, the c-d-c director told cbs news he "100- percent believes in" the importance of a covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. redfield again stressed the important of mitigation efforts like wearing a mask.

Hurricane sally shifted east and avoided a direct hit on mississippi, but state leaders say we may not be out of the woods just yet.

Sally made landfall near the alabama/ florida line causing significant damage in those areas.

Here in mississippi, we suffered more than 10 thousand power outtages across the state and saw flooding in jackson county.

Right now, there are 7 different storm systems in the atlantic ocean, and both governor reeves and mema director greg michel say they're concerned about a few of them.

"the fact is that we were very fortunate, but we also know that there are significantly additional storms. one of which is out in the gulf near the bay of campeche, it's in vest90l, that we want to monitor very, very closely over the next 24 to 48 hours."

"but that storm down in the bay of campeche, we had thought that it was going to fizzle out and not do a whole lot, but it has regained strength, the current track does have it moving in northerly direction, although it does not currently pose a direct threat, i am concerned about it."

Director michel says we're just a little over half way through hurricane season.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Northerly winds 10-15 mph.

Thursday: turning partly cloudy.

An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out.

Warmer highs in the mid 80s.

Northerly winds 10-20 mph.

Thursday night: scattered clouds and quiet.

Cooler lows in the mid to low 60s.

Friday: a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northerly breezes continue around 10-20 mph.

It'll be a bit cool for high school football with 70s and 60s developing.

A nettleton man has died following a collision on highway 45 south.

It happened just after 8:30 tuesday night.

Monroe county coroner alan gurley says 45 year old mark rakestraw was riding a harley motorcyle when he collided with a pickup atruck.

Gurley says rackstraw died at the scene of the accident, just south of nettleton, near buchanan road.

The mississippi highway patrol are investigating.

Monitor intro roll vo in monitor with parts of the region having to deal with hurricane sally in addition to the ongoing pandemic...it's fitting that september is national emergency preparedness month.

Our stephen pimpo was in oktibbeha county today and has more on the story.

"we're all frustrated with everything that's going on but personal preparedness is everybody's responsibility, so i just think everybody needs to do their part."

The oktibbeha county emergency management team was doing their part wednesday afternoon, handing out free masks to members of the community as part of the ongoing fight against covid-19.

"everybody that wants a mask probably has one, but these being individually packaged, they're a good way to store them in your kit in case that disaster or emergency occurs."

County workers handed out two packs of five washable cloth masks per car.

This included care instructions.

Su: the emergency agency has given away about 38,000 masks since june and had about 7,000 more they wanted to distribute today.

Emergency management director kristen campanella, also wants to remind residents that just having a mask dosn't do you any good if you aren't using it correctly.

"i think the biggest hang up for me is that i do see some that are wearing masks but are not wearing them properly.

So if you're not wearing them to cover your nose, face and your mouth, you're not being effective with the mask."

Chelsea carr is one of the several community members grateful for the free masks, especially since the mississippi department of health reports her age group of 18-29 year-olds has the highest concentration of positive coronavirus cases in oktibbeha county.

"i am young so, everybody's having parties with the covid so i try not to go out too much."

Roll vo in monitor the economy is still stinging from spring and summer shutdowns.

In north mississippi, many factories and businesses cancelled shifts or closed for weeks on end because of the pandemic.

For many counties, that means unemployment rates are up and job opportunities are down.

But in monroe county, aberdeen mayor maurice howard and the board of alderman signed a contract this week to relocate a steel plant to aberdeen our savannah gaido sat down with mayor howard and has more on the future job opportunities standup: in the state of mississippi, many people have lost their jobs because of covid 19, but here in aberdeen, they are trying to change that."

The board of alderman and aberdeen mayor starting that change -- signing off on a deal for a new steel plant to move to aberdeen "we've been working on this deal for 3 years, the company is called envirobuilders, and they are now located in georgia.

They will be moving their facility from georgia to aberdeen."

This plant will be bringing in 150 new jobs -- which mayor maurice howard says is crucial to build back the town's economy after a global pandemic.

"and so to get jobs in a time like this it is very valuable and its astonishing that we were actually able to get the deal done in this time being with a lot of businesses are on freeze right now."

"that is also going to affect our commerce here, affect our local restaurants and local stores because if i'm working here im eating here, im spending tax dollars here in aberdeen and keeping that money here, and that is very important for us."

And people who live in aberdeen say they are ready for the jobs and the chain reaction to follow.

"you have a variety and the more you bring in, the more the city will be able to grow and it will take a lot of pressure off a lot of people with taxes and stuff."

"it would make an impact on the tax base, and more money to work on the streets and highways and things."

Mayor howard is excited to bring residents an opportunity to work in their own backyard.

"my prayer and my hope is that we will grow that company to be even larger than what is expected because aberdeen needs the jobs."

Reporting in aberdeen, savannah gaido wcbi news.

Mayor howard says construction to renovate the holley performance building will begin in six months and production is scheduled to start in eighteen months.

Much drier and more pleasant weather returns friday and it will continue through the weekend and into early next week as high pressure takes control.

Tropics: another tropical system could form over the next few days in the southwestern gulf of mexico.

Recent data suggest that whatever comes of it will likely stay away from our region but it certainly bears watching.

Tonight we begin part two of our conversation on suicide.

Here's today's health talk with baptist.

Take a look.

Choctaw county's wide receiver and cornerback ques mcneal showed up and showed out last friday in our game of the week against east webster mcneal calling the performance "the best game of his life."

In the friday night showdown against the wolverines, mcneal hauled in 4 interceptions on defense, while returning 2 of them for touchdowns if that wasn't enough, mcneal picked up 3 t-d receptions on offense for good measure the senior credits his coaches and teammates for putting him in position to have such a big night!

"man.

I was seeing everything.

They kept on throwing the ball and i was reacting on each play.

Coach come to my side and i was just making plays for the defense.

On offense, tylan gave me good balls.

O-line was blocking good.

I was just catching them.

I was on fire.

All the glory to god.

It's a good feeling though.

Just going to stay humble and do the same thing next week.

Just keep on rolling."

Mcneal and the chargers play against kosciusko.

Some good news from the hardwood the n-c-a-a has set a start date for college basketball the new start date for the 2020-2021 season will be november 25th according to cbs sports college basketball insider jon rothstein practice is reportedly set to begin six weeks prior to that start date on october 14th and the regular season is expected to be cut by four games no scrimmages and exhibitions will be allowed all season and recruiting will be postponed until january 1st with mississippi state's season opener 10 days out, the bulldogs have yet to officially name a starting quarterback however, graduate transfer k.j costello leads the race for the starting job msu head coach mike leach saying this past weekend that if the season had started costellio would be the starter costello has spent the last three months adjusting to leach's air raid offense and gave his thoughts on it...take a listen costello: "after being here three months i kind of feel like his whole idea is to train intuition through repetition.

Just over and over and over again.

Understand how certain things play out regardless of coverage.

It's more of a feel thing.

I'd say a big theme of this offense is take what the defense gives you right now.

Not progress through your reads.

If they're giving it to you take it now.

That's one of the big differences i've realized."

Over in oxford, ole miss continues it's preparations for the rebels homes opener in just ten days ole miss gets the season going inside vaught- hemingway stadium on september 26th against florida the match-up will be the first look at head coach lane kiffin's ole miss team ole miss wide receiver braylon sanders saying the team is ready to get out there and play "we will be ready come september 26th.

The coaches have been doing a great job of getting us prepared.

We've been going out there and preparing as well and having the right mindset towards it so i can't wait until the 26th to show everybody what we're capable of.

Probably be some more finishing touches i think going in.

We're just ready, keep practicing every day and just be ready."

Day and just be ready."

