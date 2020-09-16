Donald Trump disputes health officials on timeline for mass vaccinations

Openly contradicting the government’s top health experts, President DonaldTrump has predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronaviruscould be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after.

Thecomments undermined the director of the Centres for Disease Control andPrevention’s (CDC) projections for a longer time frame.

Mr Trump alsodisagreed with Dr Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks— which the president recommends but almost never wears — and said he wouldtelephone Dr Redfield to tell him so.