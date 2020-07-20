Pitra Paksha: Devotees take holy dip in Hoogly river on 'Mahalaya Amavas'

Metro services resumed in Kolkata on September 13 only for NEET 2020 examination aspirants and their guardians. Thermal screening was conducted before they boarded the metro. Social distancing norms were being followed inside the metro. NEET exam is being held across country on September 13 amid COVID-19 pandemic. Metros in Kolkata will resume for general public from September 14.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the man, who made threat calls to Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in Kolkata. The accused had also made calls to residences of other big Maharashtra politicians including CM Uddhav, according to Mumbai Police. Mumbai DCP (ATS) Vikram Deshmane said, "We traced threat call made to Sanjay Raut, to a person in Kolkata. Preliminary inspection indicated his possible involvement in earlier threat calls made to other politicians as well. He is in transit and will be produced before a court on Sep 14."
India described Pak as 'epicenter of terrorism' at the 45th Session of Human Rights Council. It exercised the Right of Reply to statements made by Pakistan and Turkey at UNHRC. India said no one deserves an unsolicited lecture on human rights from Islamabad. India also added that Islamabad has consistently persecuted Hindus, Sikhs and Christians. “It has become a habit for Pakistan to malign my country with false and fabricated narratives for its self-serving malicious purposes. Neither India nor others deserve this unsolicited lecture on human rights from a country that has consistently persecuted its ethnic and religious minorities, is an epicenter of terrorism, has the distinction of providing pensions to individuals on UN Sanctions list and has a Prime Minister who proudly admits training tens of thousands of terrorists to fight in Jammu and Kashmir. It is not surprising that other relevant multilateral institutions have been raising serious concerns on its failure to stop terror financing and lack of effective actions against all terror entities in Pakistan,” said Pawan Kumar Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India in Geneva.
Devotees took holy dip in River Ganga on the third Monday of pious month of 'Sawan'. 'Sawan' is considered as one of the holiest auspicious months in the Hindu religion and it is dedicated to worship..