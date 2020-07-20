Pitra Paksha: Devotees take holy dip in Hoogly river on 'Mahalaya Amavas'

People in large numbers took holy dip in Hoogly River on 'Mahalaya Amavas' in Kolkata on September 17.

Hindu devotees performed rituals and paid homage to their ancestors for salvation of departed souls.

They performed 'Tarpan', a ritual to offer water and prayers to their ancestors' soul amid coronavirus pandemic.

However, social distancing norms were flouted by the people amid rising COVID cases.