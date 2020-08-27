Tripura CM performs 'yagya' for PM Modi's good health on his 70th birthday

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb performed 'puja' at Tripura Sundari Temple on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17.

CM Deb prayed for PM Modi's good health and long life in Agartala.

He also performed 'yagya' on this occasion and was accompanied by state minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

The entire nation is celebrating PM Modi's birthday with different kinds of activities.