Tripura CM performs 'yagya' for PM Modi's good health on his 70th birthday

Bhabendra Debnath, a farmer has cultivated watermelons in a season which is not considered favourable for its growth. He belongs to a poor landless farmer family and recently started cultivating watermelon in lands of other people on condition of sharing the produce. Though he did not have much knowledge on watermelon farming earlier but learned a lot from YouTube. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also visited Bhabendra Debnath's farm at Matai village, which is around 45 Kilometres away from Agartala.
A Tripura horticulturist, P Das has successfully grown the state's first commercially viable dragonfruit plantation. The middle-aged horticulturist was into rubber plantation but with abundance of imported fruits, heavily competitive rates and repetitive insect attacks, he looked for an alternative - something he would do for the first time in his state. He collected all information he could get regarding the dragonfruit from YouTube. The fruit has medicinal values and very good market. Das also met state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also appreciated and solute his efforts. This year, Das has sold his first harvest to local vendors and got Rs 400 per kilogram of dragon fruits. Dragonfruits are tropical fruits native to Mexico and Central America. But lately, many have been cultivating the fruit in different parts of India.
During a special drive against narcotics, troops of BOP Anandpur, 74 Bn BSF along with Police and forest officials destroyed approximately 3,00,000 ganja saplings. It was cultivated in approx 25-hectare of forest land near Ghatighar village in Sepahijala district.
People purchased vegetables at a market in Agartala amid COVID-19. 'No mask, no vegetable' boards were set up at the market. Civil Defence volunteers are also deployed to ensure that social distancing norms are followed. As per Union Health Ministry, active cases in Tripura stand at 7584. '
West Tripura district administration has relocated Lake Chowmuhani Bazar in an open area in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The market has been relocated to Vivekananda Stadium in the city to ensure social distancing. Lake Chowmuhani Bazar is one of the busiest markets in Agartala.
