Filipino man goes shopping In Spider-Man costume

A Filipino man in a Spider-Man costume and face shield goes shopping in Manila, the Philippines on Wednesday, September 16.

Carlo Angelo Garces, 32, wears the iconic Marvel Comics superhero outfit to bring some much-needed cheer to residents struggling with the effects of the coronavirus Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

He said: "I've been wearing my Spiderman outfits since the pandemic started.

It's my mission to bring happiness and joy to people."


