India records more than 97,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, active cases cross 1 million mark | Oneindia

India has reached another grim milestone in its battle against the raging Coronavirus Pandemic with a record daily jump of 97,894 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally past the 51-lakh mark.

India reported 1,132 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 83,198.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the pandemic with a tally of over 10.7 lakh cases has reported More than 37 per cent of cumulative deaths so far.

For the first time, the number of active cases in the country have crossed the 10-lakh mark.

Over 3 Crore people have been infected and more than 9.4 lakh people have lost their lives globally.


