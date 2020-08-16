BJP youth wing plants 70 tress at Delhi's Lodhi Garden on PM Modi's 70th birthday

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) planted 70 trees on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17.

They planted trees at Lodhi Garden to mark and celebrate the 70th birthday of PM Modi.

National president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Poonam Mahajan, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and BJP's National vice president Shyam Jaju also graced the occasion.

Several BJP leaders attended the event today.

The entire nation is celebrating PM Modi's birthday with different kinds of activities.