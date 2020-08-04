Is 'Bhabhi ji ke papad' treating COVID patients: Sanjay Raut's quip in Rajya Sabha

Responding to criticism thrown at Maharashtra government over the handling of COVID-19 in the western state, Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Shiv Sena, in the house rhetorically asked whether people are recovering by eating 'bhabhi ji ke papad', a dig at central government and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who had launched the papad brand with the claim to boost immunity against COVID-19, but was himself later tested positive for the virus.
Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut. Bachchan had said that people who got famous via film industry called it 'gutter'. Ranaut has alleged that 99% people who work in Bollywood have been exposed to drugs. A day earlier, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan had also raised the same topic in Lok Sabha. “Jaya Bachchan put forth her stand in Rajya Sabha. This was necessary. The (film) industry is like cultural heritage. It's so old. The entire nation is connected to the entertainment sector. Some people are spreading bad things about the industry. This isn't defaming only the industry, but also the nation's culture and tradition. Drugs racket etc etc. Is this only in the (film) industry? Isn't this present in politics, in other sectors? If this is going on in all areas then it is the responsibility of the government, as well as ours, to stop it. This is what Jaya ji said. The film industry is being defamed because of a few people. This industry gives employment to 5 lakh people - from top to bottom. The people who are trying to finish this must be stopped. Only Jaya Bachchan can speak on this without apprehension,” said Raut.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had showed her disagreement over Ravi Kishan's statements in Rajya Sabha session on September 15. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Jaya Bachchan's stand in the Rajya Sabha said, "Some people are bad-mouthing film industry. It's not only the industry but also our culture-tradition that is being defamed. They say there is a drug racket. Is it not in politics or any other sector? It is the responsibility of government and people to stop it." He further said, "Industry is receiving a bad reputation due to few people. The industry provides jobs to 5 lakh people, if some people are trying to finish this off, then they should be stopped."
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 14, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Parliament. He said, "The entire country has stood by the Indian Army irrespective of whose government is at the Centre and will always do the same."
IMA slams Centre for 'abandoning' docs who died fighting Covid. Rajnath may answer Oppn questions on China in RS. Jaya Bachchan Vs Jaya Prada over drugs issue. And wishing are pouring in for PM on his 70th b'day. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
People in large numbers took holy dip in Hoogly River on 'Mahalaya Amavas' in Kolkata on September 17. Hindu devotees performed rituals and paid homage to their ancestors for salvation of departed souls. They performed 'Tarpan', a ritual to offer water and prayers to their ancestors' soul amid coronavirus pandemic. However, social distancing norms were flouted by the people amid rising COVID cases.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on September 16 briefed about the state cabinet meeting decisions. He said that state cabinet has approved Bala Saheb Thackeray Accidental Insurance Scheme. "The scheme will ensure accident victims receive immediate treatment in hospital. Under this scheme, a victim will get maximum benefit of Rs 30,000 or free treatment in hospital," he said. "The demand for oxygen cylinders has suddenly increased due to rising cases. Vehicles carrying oxygen for COVID-19 patients will be treated as ambulances and free passage will be given to them," he added.
A man tried to jump from the third floor of Akashwani MLA hostel in Mumbai on September 16. He was rescued by fire tenders and police personnel after he was assured by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole. Patole assured him to fulfill his demands. The man identified as Gajanan, who hails from Jalna. He demanded non-granted schools teachers must be paid. A committee has been formed under Maharashtra cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat to look into Gajanan's matter.
From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for Covid infection. In Kolkata, hospital staff were able to stop a patient from jumping out after breaking a window pane with an oxygen cylinder. The Central government has asked state administrations to step up testing of grocery shop staff, and vegetable and fruit vendors, as they can potentially spread the virus to a large number of people. The southern state of Tamil Nadu has decided to reopen places of worship with some limitations from August 10. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh saw a massive jump in new cases with over 10,000 infections being reported on Saturday. India's total case tally has crossed the 20.88 lakh mark with over 42,500 deaths so far. While India has 6.19 lakh active cases, over 14.27 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, some states in the United States of America have allowed schools to reopen even as the US remains the worst Covid-hit nation so far. The US has had over 48 lakh cases, while the second worst-hit country, Brazil is at 29 lakh cases. Watch the full video for more updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Kangana Ranaut is now engaged in a fierce Twitter spat with comedian Kunal Kamra. The war of tweets started after Kunal Kamra mocked the actor’s post and compared her to Sadhguru. ‘These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT,’ said Kangana in a tweet. Later when Kunal Kamra mocked the Centre’s decision to provide her Y-plus category security, Kangana Ranaut lashed out again and said that Kunal Kamra should become someone who means something to the nation. Kangana was providred Y-plus category security aftert she alleged her life was under threat. She was involved in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Muslim-PoK’ remark. Her offer to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood has also created a row. Watch the full video for all the details.
