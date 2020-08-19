Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmer grows an almost 2-metre-tall winter melon in southern China

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Farmer grows an almost 2-metre-tall winter melon in southern China

Farmer grows an almost 2-metre-tall winter melon in southern China

A farmer named Luo grew a 1.5-metre-tall winter melon in southern China.

The video was filmed in the city of Xiangtan in Hunan Province on September 5.

A farmer named Luo grew a 1.5-metre-tall winter melon in southern China.

The video was filmed in the city of Xiangtan in Hunan Province on September 5.

In a still picture, the winter melon is nearly as tall as the farmer, whose height is 155 centimetres.

According to Luo, she did not use special seeds to grow the winter melon.

The giant melon has been picked.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Flash floods submerge feet of famed giant Buddha statue after heavy rain [Video]

Flash floods submerge feet of famed giant Buddha statue after heavy rain

Flash floods submerged the feet of southern China's Leshan Giant Buddha for the first time since 1949, after recent heavy rain. In the video, shot in the city of Leshan in Sichuan Province on August..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published