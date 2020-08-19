The video was filmed in the city of Xiangtan in Hunan Province on September 5.

Farmer grows an almost 2-metre-tall winter melon in southern China

A farmer named Luo grew a 1.5-metre-tall winter melon in southern China.

The video was filmed in the city of Xiangtan in Hunan Province on September 5.

In a still picture, the winter melon is nearly as tall as the farmer, whose height is 155 centimetres.

According to Luo, she did not use special seeds to grow the winter melon.

The giant melon has been picked.

The video was provided by local media with permission.