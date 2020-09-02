Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump

Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump

Joe Biden says while he trusts what scientists say about a potentialcoronavirus vaccine, he doesn't trust President Donald Trump.

Speaking toreporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, after being briefed by publichealth experts about a potential vaccine, Mr Biden mentioned what he calledPresident Trump's "incompetence and dishonesty" surrounding the distributionof personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing.

Mr Biden said "wecan't afford to repeat those fiascos when it comes to a vaccine."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall [Video]

'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement this Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election as well. The new season, its 46th on tv, debuts on October 3rd, just a handful of Sundays from now. "SNL" is planning on having "a limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center for this season.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Biden's lawyers say he would have authority to issue national mask mandate, if elected

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday gave a speech on the coronavirus vaccine development in Wilmington, Delaware. Before laying out his own..
CBS News

Biden and Democrats focus on health care messaging

 Biden's campaign unveiled two new health care-focused ads as part of what his team said would be a $65 million ad buy this week across multiple platforms.
CBS News

Biden, Seizing on Worries of a Rushed Vaccine, Warns Trump Can’t Be Trusted

 Thrusting the issue of a coronavirus vaccine to the center of the campaign, Joe Biden said he trusted vaccines, but not a politicized development process. His..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday [Video]

Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (September 16) he was not ready to sign off on a proposed deal involving Oracle Corp and ByteDance's TikTok.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Coronavirus updates: Robert Redfield touts masks again, this time on Twitter; NCAA basketball sets Nov. 25 start date; 196K US deaths

 Donald Trump blames 'blue states' for U.S. coronavirus death toll. Big Ten football, NCAA college basketball to return this fall. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Kim Jong Un's fawning letters to Donald Trump revealed in Bob Woodward book

 New details have emerged about the rollercoaster relationship between US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, including what the pair..
New Zealand Herald

Delaware Delaware State in the United States

Winning a primary in Delaware, Sarah McBride is set to become the country’s highest-ranking transgender official.

 Ms. McBride, who would be the first openly transgender person to serve in any state’s senate, won a primary for a safely Democratic seat in Delaware.
NYTimes.com

Newcomer Witzke wins GOP US Senate primary in Delaware

 Witzke will challenge incumbent Sen. Chris Coons, who won the Democratic primary.
CBS News

Sarah McBride Is Set to Be the Nation’s Highest-Ranking Transgender Official

 Ms. McBride, who would be the first openly transgender person to serve in any state’s senate, won a primary for a safely Democratic seat in Delaware.
NYTimes.com

Wilmington, Delaware Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware

Trump and Biden hit the campaign trail

 Both President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have been hitting the campaign trail. The president rallied his supporters just outside of Las..
CBS News
Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic [Video]

Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic

[NFA] Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday looked to shift the focus of the U.S. presidential race back to the coronavirus and safely reopening the country’s schools, as President Donald Trump dwelled on civil unrest in American cities. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published
Joe Biden: Coronavirus is 'a national emergency' for schools [Video]

Joe Biden: Coronavirus is 'a national emergency' for schools

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the issue of safely reopeningAmerica's schools is a “national emergency.” Biden says during a campaignevent in Wilmington, Delaware, that President Donald Trump “still doesn't havea real plan” to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz

Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump spent Monday...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Biden, President Trump Hitting The Campaign Trail

Biden, President Trump Hitting The Campaign Trail Watch VideoDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is slamming President Donald Trump's response to...
Newsy - Published

Marquette, CNBC Polls: Biden Leads Wisconsin

Two new polls Wednesday showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

bruce79038687

VoteBlueNoMatterWho RT @RepsForBiden: Joe Biden: “ I trust vaccines. I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump.” RT if you agree with our next presid… 5 seconds ago

Lara_Lopez78

Lara Lopez🌊💪 Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump" Yeah, I also trust the scientists ov… https://t.co/7boKloV7yl 48 seconds ago

Amb0306

Alice bobra RT @briantylercohen: Biden: “Let me be clear: I trust vaccines. I trust scientists. But I don't trust Donald Trump. And at this moment, the… 1 minute ago

Kathlee89401525

Kathleen Riley RT @MalcolmNance: Biden: “ I trust scientists. I trust vaccines. I. Don’t. Trust. Donald Trump!” 1 minute ago

websterwakeemup

Randy L. Sanders RT @HeyNurse_lb: Joe Biden just now: "I trust the scientists...I don't trust Donald Trump." Agreed? 2 minutes ago

SkippieReally

Sharon Stewart RT @kylegriffin1: Joe Biden: "Let me be clear: I trust vaccines. I trust scientists. but I don't trust Donald Trump. And at this moment, th… 2 minutes ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking #News: 'I Trust Vaccines. I Trust Scientists. But I Don't Trust Donald Trump,' Biden Says https://t.co/wAO49kunk… 2 minutes ago

Dhuerta39502087

Dhuerta RT @mviser: “I trust vaccines. I trust scientists,” Joe Biden says. “But I don’t trust Donald Trump." 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump disputes health officials on timeline for mass vaccinations [Video]

Donald Trump disputes health officials on timeline for mass vaccinations

Openly contradicting the government’s top health experts, President DonaldTrump has predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronaviruscould be ready as early as next month and in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall [Video]

Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement on Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump, Biden To Stump In Minnesota Friday [Video]

Trump, Biden To Stump In Minnesota Friday

Esme Murphy shows us the factors making Minnesota count in campaign 2020 (2:30).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:30Published