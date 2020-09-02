Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump

Joe Biden says while he trusts what scientists say about a potentialcoronavirus vaccine, he doesn't trust President Donald Trump.

Speaking toreporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, after being briefed by publichealth experts about a potential vaccine, Mr Biden mentioned what he calledPresident Trump's "incompetence and dishonesty" surrounding the distributionof personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing.

Mr Biden said "wecan't afford to repeat those fiascos when it comes to a vaccine."