Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump

Joe Biden says while he trusts what scientists say about a potentialcoronavirus vaccine, he doesn't trust President Donald Trump.
Speaking toreporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, after being briefed by publichealth experts about a potential vaccine, Mr Biden mentioned what he calledPresident Trump's "incompetence and dishonesty" surrounding the distributionof personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing.
Mr Biden said "wecan't afford to repeat those fiascos when it comes to a vaccine."
Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement this Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election as well. The new season, its 46th on tv, debuts on October 3rd, just a handful of Sundays from now. "SNL" is planning on having "a limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center for this season.
[NFA] Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday looked to shift the focus of the U.S. presidential race back to the coronavirus and safely reopening the country’s schools, as President Donald Trump dwelled on civil unrest in American cities. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the issue of safely reopeningAmerica's schools is a “national emergency.” Biden says during a campaignevent in Wilmington, Delaware, that President Donald Trump “still doesn't havea real plan” to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
