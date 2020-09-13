Liaison: PM refuses to answer Scotland indyref2 question

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK government's decision to pursue changes to the Internal Markets Bill, even though they may breach international law, after Chair of the European Union Future Relationship Committee Hilary Benn raised the existence of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol. Mr Johnson explained the Internal Markets Bill changes were a "belt and braces operation" to bolster the protections offered by the protocol. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an enquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will occur in the future, though not at the present moment as it would not be "a good use of official time".
Coronavirus cases among the elderly and in care homes are rising as BorisJohnson admitted there was insufficient capacity in the testing system. ThePrime Minister faced MPs as the Government was drawing up a list setting outwho will be at the front of the queue for coronavirus tests after a “colossalspike” in demand.
Action is needed now to prevent a rise in coronavirus deaths in the comingweeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister spoke as one Covid-19death was recorded in Scotland over the last 24 hours, bringing the totalnumber of fatalities to 2,501.
The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders. Mr Raab’s comments came after the speakerof the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress would neverpass a free trade agreement with the UK if legislation to override the Brexitdivorce settlement was to “imperil” the peace process.
