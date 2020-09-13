Liaison: PM refuses to answer Scotland indyref2 question

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to give a clear indication of if he will respond to the Scottish government's request for a second independence referendum.

Mr Johnson claimed the return of Scotland to the EU in the event of independence would see the country relinquish more powers than they do as a devolved UK nation at present.

Report by Blairm.

