Liaison: PM refuses to answer Scotland indyref2 question

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:49s
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to give a clear indication of if he will respond to the Scottish government's request for a second independence referendum.

Mr Johnson claimed the return of Scotland to the EU in the event of independence would see the country relinquish more powers than they do as a devolved UK nation at present.

Report by Blairm.

Liaison: Bill changes are "belt and braces" to NI protocol [Video]

Liaison: Bill changes are "belt and braces" to NI protocol

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK government's decision to pursue changes to the Internal Markets Bill, even though they may breach international law, after Chair of the European Union Future Relationship Committee Hilary Benn raised the existence of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol. Mr Johnson explained the Internal Markets Bill changes were a "belt and braces operation" to bolster the protections offered by the protocol. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:59Published
Liaison: No prospective date for Covid-19 enquiry [Video]

Liaison: No prospective date for Covid-19 enquiry

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an enquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will occur in the future, though not at the present moment as it would not be "a good use of official time". Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published
Johnson warns increase in coronavirus among elderly could lead to rising death toll [Video]

Johnson warns increase in coronavirus among elderly could lead to rising death toll

Coronavirus cases among the elderly and in care homes are rising as BorisJohnson admitted there was insufficient capacity in the testing system. ThePrime Minister faced MPs as the Government was drawing up a list setting outwho will be at the front of the queue for coronavirus tests after a "colossalspike" in demand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

In pictures: Seaside photos taken 800 miles apart

 Photographers in Scotland and Iceland paired up to capture their local areas.
BBC News
Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths [Video]

Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths

Action is needed now to prevent a rise in coronavirus deaths in the comingweeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister spoke as one Covid-19death was recorded in Scotland over the last 24 hours, bringing the totalnumber of fatalities to 2,501.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip departing remote Balmoral Castle, will return to England

 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are departing from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to an estate in England before returning to Windsor in October.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: How Christmas could be different this year

 Under the new guidance, there will be a limit of six people from multiple households at social gatherings in England, and six people from two households in..
WorldNews

Brexit briefing: 105 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 105 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Small businesses in Italy look to EU recovery fund to stay afloat [Video]

Small businesses in Italy look to EU recovery fund to stay afloat

The EU has allocated €209 billion to Italy where thousands of people have lost their jobs, but small businesses are worried that they might be left out.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published
Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement [Video]

Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

The "politicisation" of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders. Mr Raab's comments came after the speakerof the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress would neverpass a free trade agreement with the UK if legislation to override the Brexitdivorce settlement was to "imperil" the peace process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Facebook's $140m Covid relief fund finally reaches NZ: How to get a slice

 Kiwis can finally apply for a slice of Facebook's $140 million (US$100m) fund - which involves cash grants and ad credits. Read More Money is the only language..
New Zealand Herald

Mark Zuckerberg on why he doesn’t want to “put an Apple Watch on your face”

 Photo by Nick Statt / The Verge

Social networks contain multitudes. One day you’re writing about internal dissent over the company’s ability to..
The Verge

