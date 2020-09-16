Roads flooded in Pensacola, Florida as Hurricane Sally sweeps through the area

Hurricane Sally causes flooding around homes in Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday evening (September 16).

Officials said that around four months worth of rain had battered the region in just four hours - leaving roads covered in more than 30 inches of water.

Sally weakened since making landfall earlier in the morning but the strong winds and heavy rain brought chaos across the Florida-Alabama border.