Roads flooded in Pensacola, Florida as Hurricane Sally sweeps through the area

Duration: 00:26s
Roads flooded in Pensacola, Florida as Hurricane Sally sweeps through the area

Roads flooded in Pensacola, Florida as Hurricane Sally sweeps through the area

Hurricane Sally causes flooding around homes in Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday evening (September 16).

Officials said that around four months worth of rain had battered the region in just four hours - leaving roads covered in more than 30 inches of water.

Sally weakened since making landfall earlier in the morning but the strong winds and heavy rain brought chaos across the Florida-Alabama border.


C_Coolidge

Charlotte L Coolidge RT @livemapus: Roads flooded in downtown Pensacola as nearly 20" has fallen so far. Another 20" to go. It's possible sally https://t.co/9CV… 23 hours ago

livemapus

@livemapus Roads flooded in downtown Pensacola as nearly 20" has fallen so far. Another 20" to go. It's possible sally… https://t.co/QU6bWjHOu3 1 day ago


Storm surge floods Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Sally makes landfall [Video]

Storm surge floods Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Coastal areas in the Florida Panhandle are bearing the brunt of Hurricane Sally's storm surge on Wednesday morning, September 16. The region experienced heavy rains and ferocious winds overnight as..

New Orleans coast flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US [Video]

New Orleans coast flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall between Gulfport, Mississippi, and Pensacola, Florida late Wednesday morning. Footage filmed by..

