BS Yediyurappa participates in 'Kalyan Karnataka' festival celebrations

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participated in the 'Kalyan Karnataka' festival celebrations in Kalaburagi.

The festival was organised at DRA ground to celebrate the occasion of Kalayan Karnataka Diwas on September 17.

He garlanded the statue of Sardhar Vallabhbhai Patel at SVP Chowk in Kalaburagi.


Congress accuses Karnataka CM's son Vijayendra of interfering in state administration

 The Karnataka Congress and chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra were locked in a wordy duel on Wednesday as the opposition party accused him of..
Railways start RORO service from Karnataka's Nelamangala to Maharashtra's Bale [Video]

Railways start RORO service from Karnataka's Nelamangala to Maharashtra's Bale

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi flagged off Roll on-Roll off service from Nelamangala in Karnataka to Bale in Maharashtra. RORO is Multimodal service that ensures seamless transportation of goods from one place to another. It will transport essential commodities between agriculture mandis of Bengaluru and Solapur. Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) service is hassle-free, environment friendly, services for the truck operators and industries.

Covid-19: Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tests positive [Video]

Covid-19: Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tests positive

Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The senior Congress leader has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Shivakumar has been touring the state extensively to assess damages due to floods. The touring was also aimed at strengthen the party's district units. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had tested positive for coronavirus. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah have been discharged after being cured. Five ministers from the southern state have also tested positive for Covid-19. India's Covid-19 infection tally jumped to over 3,167,320 on Tuesday. India recorded more than 60,970 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. There are around 704,340 active cases, a decline of 6,423 from Monday. Over 58,385 people have succumbed to the disease till date.

Maharashtra COVID toll reaches 11,21,221, reports 23,365 new cases [Video]

Maharashtra COVID toll reaches 11,21,221, reports 23,365 new cases

With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 50 lakh mark on September 16. Maharashtra reported 23,365 new COVID-19 cases and 474 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 11,21,221 including 30,883 deaths and 7,92,832 patients discharged. Active cases at 2,97,125. Karnataka recorded 9,725 new COVID infections taking the toll to 4,84,990 including 1,01,626 active cases, 3,75,809 discharges and 7,536 deaths. West Bengal reported 3,237 new cases taking COVID toll to 2,12,383 including 1,84,113 discharges, 24,147 active cases and 4,123 deaths. Total COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 2,30,269 with 4,473 new positive cases and 33 deaths reported today.

Islamic State most active in 12 Indian states: Govt to Paliament

 By Rajnish Singh New Delhi, Sep 16 : With Islamic State and its various manifestations spreading base in 12 Indian states in recent years, the Sunni jihadists’..
