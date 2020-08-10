BS Yediyurappa participates in 'Kalyan Karnataka' festival celebrations

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participated in the 'Kalyan Karnataka' festival celebrations in Kalaburagi.

The festival was organised at DRA ground to celebrate the occasion of Kalayan Karnataka Diwas on September 17.

He garlanded the statue of Sardhar Vallabhbhai Patel at SVP Chowk in Kalaburagi.