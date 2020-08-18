Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit'

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit'

Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit'

The US presidential candidate's warning comes amid international dismay at the UK government's plan to overrule parts of the legally-binding EU divorce deal.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump [Video]

Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump

Joe Biden says while he trusts what scientists say about a potentialcoronavirus vaccine, he doesn't trust President Donald Trump. Speaking toreporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, after being briefed by publichealth experts about a potential vaccine, Mr Biden mentioned what he calledPresident Trump's "incompetence and dishonesty" surrounding the distributionof personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing. Mr Biden said "wecan't afford to repeat those fiascos when it comes to a vaccine."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall [Video]

'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement this Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election as well. The new season, its 46th on tv, debuts on October 3rd, just a handful of Sundays from now. "SNL" is planning on having "a limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center for this season.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Biden's lawyers say he would have authority to issue national mask mandate, if elected

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday gave a speech on the coronavirus vaccine development in Wilmington, Delaware. Before laying out his own..
CBS News

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

US-UK trade deal in danger if Good Friday agreement jeopardised, Democrats warn

 Dominic Raab faces backlash over Irish border and attempts to leave EU on own terms The UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is facing a growing backlash in the..
WorldNews

Dublin pubs to remain closed amid "worrying" virus surge

 The government will introduce "additional measures" to suppress the spread of the virus, which has killed nearly 1,800 people in Ireland.
CBS News

Google to launch Pixel 5, new Chromecast, and smart speaker on September 30th

 Image: Google

Google is planning to launch its Pixel 5 smartphone, a new Chromecast, and a new smart speaker later this month. Google has started..
The Verge

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 105 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 105 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

EU chief warns hopes for Brexit deal fading

 EU chief Ursula von der Leyen complained Wednesday that hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal are fading and warned Britain not to unilaterally modify the withdrawal..
WorldNews
State of the Union: Von der Leyen pledges more ambitious CO2 reduction target for EU [Video]

State of the Union: Von der Leyen pledges more ambitious CO2 reduction target for EU

The speech to MEPs setting out the Commission's priorities comes as Europe faces huge challenges including the pandemic, the economy, migration, climate change and Brexit. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:58Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Liaison: PM refuses to answer Scotland indyref2 question [Video]

Liaison: PM refuses to answer Scotland indyref2 question

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to give a clear indication of if he will respond to the Scottish government's request for a second independence referendum. Mr Johnson claimed the return of Scotland to the EU in the event of independence would see the country relinquish more powers than they do as a devolved UK nation at present. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:49Published
Small businesses in Italy look to EU recovery fund to stay afloat [Video]

Small businesses in Italy look to EU recovery fund to stay afloat

The EU has allocated €209 billion to Italy where thousands of people have lost their jobs, but small businesses are worried that they might be left out.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden warns Johnson that Northern Ireland peace cannot become ‘casualty of Brexit’

Democratic presidential candidate rules out a US-UK trade deal if Good Friday Agreement threatened
FT.com - Published

Biden says US trade deal hinges on UK 'respect' for Good Friday Agreement

The presidential candidate says peace in Northern Ireland cannot become a "casualty of Brexit".
BBC News - Published

Joe Biden warns Northern Ireland peace deal must not be casualty of Brexit

Joe Biden warns Northern Ireland peace deal must not be casualty of Brexit The American presidential candidate is the latest to sound the alarm on UK-US relations as pressure...
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

KenBromfield1

Ken Bromfield #Sunlituplands 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Biden warns NI peace deal must not be ‘casualty’ of #Ovenready #Brexit https://t.co/B9cvPdO7IG 1 minute ago

MrsF159

Mrs F. 🌼 RT @IrishTimes: Joe Biden has warned Britain that the Belfast Agreement cannot become “a casualty of Brexit, ” as he stressed that a trade… 1 minute ago

Globalbizdynam1

Globalbizdynamics RT @thetimes: Joe Biden has said that Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace deal cannot become a “casualty” of Brexit and warned of possible… 2 minutes ago

thetimes

The Times Joe Biden has said that Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace deal cannot become a “casualty” of Brexit and warned o… https://t.co/00pBiAvMqt 3 minutes ago

ScottCh31086354

Scott Christopher McCarty Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace deal https://t.co/WJ1Thq5j84 Ther… https://t.co/P70yVnemyA 4 minutes ago

Xperienced_

SeenEnoughAlready RT @euronews: Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit' https://t.co/C3kNi1IJDn 5 minutes ago

qazetaz1

Qazetaz Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect Northern https://t.co/IQiYpShHzC #biden #Brexit #Brexittradedeal #worldnews 5 minutes ago

KathCrawford

Katharine Crawford 😀👋🌼 RT @Independent_ie: 'Any US-UK trade deal contingent on respect for Good Friday Agreement' - Biden warns Johnson amid Brexit u-turn https:/… 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit trade deal: British are 'creating chaos deliberately' says Irish foreign minister [Video]

Brexit trade deal: British are 'creating chaos deliberately' says Irish foreign minister

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney did not mince his words when questioned by Euronews' Shona Murray on the latest Brexit furore. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:13Published
London 'must not play with peace in Ireland' during Brexit trade talks, warns Irish lawmaker [Video]

London 'must not play with peace in Ireland' during Brexit trade talks, warns Irish lawmaker

"The last thing we want to see is somehow the British government trying to play with peace in Ireland as some sort of negotiating gambit towards fishing rights or state aid," Irish lawmaker Neale..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:16Published
'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 [Video]

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published