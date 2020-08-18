Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit'

Joe Biden says while he trusts what scientists say about a potentialcoronavirus vaccine, he doesn't trust President Donald Trump. Speaking toreporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, after being briefed by publichealth experts about a potential vaccine, Mr Biden mentioned what he calledPresident Trump's "incompetence and dishonesty" surrounding the distributionof personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing. Mr Biden said "wecan't afford to repeat those fiascos when it comes to a vaccine."
Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement this Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election as well. The new season, its 46th on tv, debuts on October 3rd, just a handful of Sundays from now. "SNL" is planning on having "a limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center for this season.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to give a clear indication of if he will respond to the Scottish government's request for a second independence referendum. Mr Johnson claimed the return of Scotland to the EU in the event of independence would see the country relinquish more powers than they do as a devolved UK nation at present. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and..
