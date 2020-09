Bale arrives at Real training ground Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:11s - Published 1 minute ago Bale arrives at Real training ground Gareth Bale arrived at Real Madrid's training ground on Thursday morning as he awaits the green light to fly to London to complete a loan move to former club Tottenham. 0

Football.london - Published 23 hours ago





