Yachts washed ashore as Hurricane Sally's surges flood Pensacola Beach

Pensacola Beach on the Gulf Coast near the Floridian border with Alabama has been subject to the brunt of Category 2 Hurricane Sally's high-speed wind and rain.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @rieglerphoto shows yachts and other boats washed ashore and downed trees.

Additional footage filmed by @BudFullCal shows how the severe storm surges have flooded whole neighbourhoods, including Portofino Beach Resort, rendering travel near-impossible.

The hurricane made landfall on Wednesday morning and has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

The footage was filmed on September 16.