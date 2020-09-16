Yachts washed ashore as Hurricane Sally's surges flood Pensacola Beach
Yachts washed ashore as Hurricane Sally's surges flood Pensacola Beach
Pensacola Beach on the Gulf Coast near the Floridian border with Alabama has been subject to the brunt of Category 2 Hurricane Sally's high-speed wind and rain.
Footage filmed by Twitter user @rieglerphoto shows yachts and other boats washed ashore and downed trees.
Additional footage filmed by @BudFullCal shows how the severe storm surges have flooded whole neighbourhoods, including Portofino Beach Resort, rendering travel near-impossible.
The hurricane made landfall on Wednesday morning and has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.
The footage was filmed on September 16.