Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yachts washed ashore as Hurricane Sally's surges flood Pensacola Beach

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:22s - Published
Yachts washed ashore as Hurricane Sally's surges flood Pensacola Beach

Yachts washed ashore as Hurricane Sally's surges flood Pensacola Beach

Pensacola Beach on the Gulf Coast near the Floridian border with Alabama has been subject to the brunt of Category 2 Hurricane Sally's high-speed wind and rain.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @rieglerphoto shows yachts and other boats washed ashore and downed trees.

Additional footage filmed by @BudFullCal shows how the severe storm surges have flooded whole neighbourhoods, including Portofino Beach Resort, rendering travel near-impossible.

The hurricane made landfall on Wednesday morning and has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

The footage was filmed on September 16.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Startling footage of Hurricane Sally's wrath on Florida's panhandle [Video]

Startling footage of Hurricane Sally's wrath on Florida's panhandle

Yachts, boats, and a barge washed ashore or were pushed by storm surges in Pensacola as Hurricane Sally unleashed powerful winds and heavy rains on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday morning, September

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:31Published