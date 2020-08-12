Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media'

Jim Carey is set to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live,' Kanye West caused quite a stir on Twitter while calling out the music industry, even sharing a video of a Grammy being urinated on and Fox News has been hit with layoffs.
On Tuesday, R. Kelly's appeal to be released on bail ahead of his trial was denied by an appeals court. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals' decision said Kelly presents a potential danger to the community and he is a flight risk. R. Kelly's attorneys asked for his release from federal custody before the panel of three judges Friday morning. According to CNN, they argued that the singer has been unable to prepare for his upcoming trial for nearly six months.
Bill Cosby is fighting to get out of prison after three years inside. Lawyers for Cosby appealed for a new sexual assault trial on Tuesday. Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand during a 2004 encounter. The lawyers claim the conviction was "fundamentally unfair." In the case the judge allowed Cosby's deposition from a civil lawsuit to be considered. Lawyers for Cosby say he believed he had immunity from prosecution in the case when he gave the deposition.