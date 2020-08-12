Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media'

Bill Cosby files new appeal in Pennsylvania Supreme Court Bill Cosby has filed for a new appeal in Pennsylvania Supreme Court, insisting that his trial was unfair.

Cosby's Lawyers Ask For New Trial Bill Cosby is fighting to get out of prison after three years inside. Lawyers for Cosby appealed for a new sexual assault trial on Tuesday. Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand during a 2004 encounter. The lawyers claim the conviction was "fundamentally unfair." In the case the judge allowed Cosby's deposition from a civil lawsuit to be considered. Lawyers for Cosby say he believed he had immunity from prosecution in the case when he gave the deposition.

The 2nd Circuit said prosecutors had proven Kelly is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

R. Kelly's New Bail Attempt Denied On Tuesday, R. Kelly's appeal to be released on bail ahead of his trial was denied by an appeals court. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals' decision said Kelly presents a potential danger to the community and he is a flight risk. R. Kelly's attorneys asked for his release from federal custody before the panel of three judges Friday morning. According to CNN, they argued that the singer has been unable to prepare for his upcoming trial for nearly six months.

R. Kelly denied bail following prison attack R. Kelly was denied bail by a federal appeals court in New York City on Tuesday after being attacked by a fellow inmate behind bars.

Kanye West isn't easing up off his push for Black ownership in enterprise, or his gripes about not getting a chance to own the masters to his songs. Ye was going..

Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR News Jim Carey is set to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live,' Kanye West caused quite a stir on Twitter while calling out the music industry, even sharing a video of a Grammy being urinated on and Fox News has been hit with layoffs.

Kanye West posts video of himself peeing on his Grammy In the midst of his Twitter firestorm, the rapper tweeted a video of himself peeing on one of his 21 Grammy Awards.

Kanye continues with his latest Twitter rant as he suggests white media have made it their mission to...