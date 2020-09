17 cities, towns now considered high-risk for COVID-19 Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:12s - Published 12 minutes ago There are now 17 cities and towns now considered high-risk for COVID-19 spread. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BEING TAKEN.TODD?TODD: GOOD MORNING.SEVENTEEN CITIES AND TOWNS ARENOW IN THAT HIGH RISK CATEGORY.THAT’S THE HIGHEST NUMBER SINCETHE STATE STARTED KEEPING COUNT.AS YOU SAID, THAT LIST INCLUDESSIX NEW TOWNS HAVE NOW BEEN.PLAINVILLE, SAUGUS,TYNGSBOROUGH, WRENTHAM,NANTUCKET AND WORCESTER.WE WERE IN WORCESTER LAST NIGHT,WHERE MANY PEOPLE TELL US THEYARE FOLLOWING GUIDELINES.BUT CITY COUNCILOR KHRYSTIANKING FEARS SOME HAVE GROWN TOOCOMFORTABLE WITH THE STATE’SOVERALL PROGRESS FIGHTINGCORONAVIRUS.THE GOOD NEWS, WORCESTER WILLNOW GET MORE STATE HELP AS ITTRIES TO LOWER ITS NUMBERS.