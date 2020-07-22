Global  
 

Mammoth 700-kg cake dedicated to corono warriors on PM Modi's 70th birthday

Mammoth 700-kg cake dedicated to corono warriors on PM Modi's 70th birthday

Mammoth 700-kg cake dedicated to corono warriors on PM Modi's 70th birthday

To celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a bakery in his home state of Gujarat has made a cake weighing 771 kg, and 71-foot long.

Named 'Cake for Corona Warriors', the cake is an ode to corona warriors who are helping the country in its battle against the deadly virus, said Nitin Patel, owner of Breadliner bakery in Surat.

Patel further said the cake represents India's fight against coronavirus and how everyone has come together to defeat the deadly virus.


