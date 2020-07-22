Mammoth 700-kg cake dedicated to corono warriors on PM Modi's 70th birthday

A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.
CR Patil took charge as the new President of BJP's Gujarat unit at the party office on July 21. He took charge in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Navsari. BJP president JP Nadda appointed CR Patil as the president of Gujarat unit.
In a noble gesture, a Surat-based builder has come up with a plan by helping people who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19. He is providing accommodation to people who are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings. So far, 42 families have been accommodated there. "We are charging Rs 1500 as a maintenance fee. People can stay here as long as they want," he told ANI. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of coronavirus in Gujarat is at 16,469.
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases." "With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," Health Minister added.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extensive plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday. The BJP has started a week-long cleanliness and plantation drive across nation. BJP National President JP Nadda launched the 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan on Monday. He launched the campaign at Chhaprauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar. The campaign will take place from September 14 to 20. Throughout the week, party workers will take up social welfare activities as part of the campaign. Activities will also include awareness drives on a host of issues. The 'service week' will have plasma drives and blood donation camps. Surat civic body are planting 70,000 saplings across city to celebrate PM's birthday. Several associations and business groups have joined the initiative. As per a release, BJP will also organise 70 webinars to highlight PM's work and life. PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17, 2020.
Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi lit earthen lamps and made rangolis on eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17. Several social initiatives are being..
On the eve of 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 70 Gas stoves, loans, and insurance schemes were distributed in slum areas at thousand lights in Chennai. BJP Tamil Nadu general secretary..
PM Modi was born on 17th September 1950 to a Gujrati Hindu family of grocers in Vadnagar. Narendra Modi was sworn-in as India's Prime Minister on 30 May, 2019, for the second term. He is the 14th Prime..