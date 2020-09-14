Taylor Swift performs at ACM Awards

Taylor Swift performs at an empty stadium at the Academy of Country MusicAwards.

Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmys; ACM Awards, which billed itself country's night to party, sobers up amid pandemic; Madonna to..

Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini is considered one of the most influential women in country music today. She's nominated for Female Artist of the Year at..

Follow along Wednesday as the ACM Awards dish out trophies to top country artists.

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett split the top honor – the first time it went to two artists.

Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter Katy Perry has professed that she is so pleased with the personalised blanket Taylor Swift sent her newborn daughter Daisy, that she hopes her child cherishes it forever.

Kanye West is on the attack -- against Universal, Sony and the NBA -- claiming they are enslaving Black people and he's trying to save them ... but somehow,..

Country stars Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini talk about the COVID safety precautions in place at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as the..

Taylor Swift made a high-profile return to the Grand Ole Opry House on Wednesday and gave her first country awards show performance in seven years.

Throw on your cardigan and settle in for this spectacular performance. It's not a typical award show...

Taylor Swift hits the stage for her highly anticipated performance at the 2020 ACM Awards on...