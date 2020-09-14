Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift performs at ACM Awards

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Taylor Swift performs at ACM Awards
Taylor Swift performs at an empty stadium at the Academy of Country MusicAwards.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Taylor Swift returns to Nashville to sing 'Betty' live from the Grand Ole Opry House

 Taylor Swift made a high-profile return to the Grand Ole Opry House on Wednesday and gave her first country awards show performance in seven years.
USATODAY.com

Stars talk COVID safety at ACMs, Taylor Swift's return

 Country stars Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini talk about the COVID safety precautions in place at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as the..
USATODAY.com

Kanye West Compares Music Biz and NBA to Slavery, Taylor Swift Roped In

 Kanye West is on the attack -- against Universal, Sony and the NBA -- claiming they are enslaving Black people and he's trying to save them ... but somehow,..
TMZ.com
Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter [Video]

Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter

Katy Perry has professed that she is so pleased with the personalised blanket Taylor Swift sent her newborn daughter Daisy, that she hopes her child cherishes it forever.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Academy of Country Music Awards Academy of Country Music Awards American country music award

Tie for top prize at Academy of Country Music Awards -- a first

 Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett split the top honor – the first time it went to two artists.
CBS News

ACM Awards 2020: Full list of winners

 Follow along Wednesday as the ACM Awards dish out trophies to top country artists.
USATODAY.com

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini talks new album ahead of ACM Awards

 Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini is considered one of the most influential women in country music today. She's nominated for Female Artist of the Year at..
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Emmys, ACM Awards, Madonna

 Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmys; ACM Awards, which billed itself country's night to party, sobers up amid pandemic; Madonna to..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch Video!

Taylor Swift hits the stage for her highly anticipated performance at the 2020 ACM Awards on...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBelfast TelegraphJust Jared


Taylor Swift Returns to Her Country Roots With "Betty" Performance at 2020 ACM Awards

Throw on your cardigan and settle in for this spectacular performance. It's not a typical award show...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com



Tweets about this

ms_swifties

Swifties Kingdom RT @people: Taylor Swift Returns to the Opry for Stripped-Down Performance of 'Betty' at the ACM Awards​ https://t.co/obsZbHiVT3 7 minutes ago

simonedepaulo

Simone de Paulo RT @TVLine: Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at 2020 #ACMAwards — Watch https://t.co/8BrDEyB03N 18 minutes ago

_nobodybutme_

𝑑𝑜𝑛𝑔 RT @gmanews: Taylor Swift took to the Academy Country Music Awards stage to perform “Betty” live for the first time. #betty https://t.co/hN… 21 minutes ago

BetaSeries_News

BetaSeries News Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at 2020 ACM Awards — Watch https://t.co/OzdW0X9pym https://t.co/y9oXEuFg4F 37 minutes ago

thorn_lazlo

Lazlo Swift RT @usweekly: Sing it! Taylor Swift returned to the #ACMAwards stage and slayed with "Betty." https://t.co/R7d7Kvt9n8 48 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards [Video]

Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini reveals why she's "really happy" Taylor Swift is returning to the Academy of Country Music Awards stage. Plus, Luke Bryan shares how the show is adapting to the pandemic. Tune in the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published
Jennifer Lopez's 'WAP' TikTok Challenge, Cardi B's 'WAP' Tops Billboard Global 200 & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Jennifer Lopez's 'WAP' TikTok Challenge, Cardi B's 'WAP' Tops Billboard Global 200 & More News | Billboard News

Jennifer Lopez gets in on the 'WAP' TikTok challenge, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion tops the new Billboard Global 200 chart and Taylor Swift gifts Katy Perry the most adorable baby gift.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:17Published
Taylor Swift To Perform At ACM Awards For First Time In 7 Years [Video]

Taylor Swift To Perform At ACM Awards For First Time In 7 Years

The show will air on CBS3 on Wednesday night.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published