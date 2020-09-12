Global  
 

Venezuela: UN accuses Maduro government of crimes against humanity

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Venezuela: UN accuses Maduro government of crimes against humanity
Venezuela: UN accuses Maduro government of crimes against humanity

UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity' [Video]

UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity'

A UN investigation alleges Venezuelan authorities have used arbitrary killings and torture to undermine human rights.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:42Published

Experts cite 'crimes against humanity' in Maduro's Venezuela

 GENEVA (AP) — Independent experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body have alleged the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro..
WorldNews

Venezuela: UN investigators accuse authorities of crimes against humanity

 Human rights investigators say authorities have committed "egregious violations" since 2014.
BBC News
Biodiversity in crisis: World fails to meet a single target on protecting nature, UN warns [Video]

Biodiversity in crisis: World fails to meet a single target on protecting nature, UN warns

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published

Venezuela: President Maduro says US spy seized near oil sites

 The US Marine working for CIA had weapons and large amounts of cash, the Venezuelan president says.
BBC News

US 'spy' captured near Venezuelan oil refining complex, claims Maduro

 Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, has claimed that a “US spy” was captured while spying on the largest refining complex in the country, which is..
WorldNews

Experts cite 'crimes against humanity' in Maduro's Venezuela

Experts cite 'crimes against humanity' in Maduro's Venezuela GENEVA (AP) — Independent experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body have alleged...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Eurasia Review


UN investigators accuse Venezuelan government of crimes against humanity

The experts say they delved into nearly 3,000 cases, looked at more than 5,000 killings and concluded...
euronews - Published Also reported by •SBS



UN Mission in Venezuela: "arbitrary executions and the systematic use of torture constitute crimes against humanity" [Video]

UN Mission in Venezuela: "arbitrary executions and the systematic use of torture constitute crimes against humanity"

Nicolás Maduro and the most important ministers are linked to possible "crimes against humanity," said a UN mission on Wednesday when presenting a report that seeks the systematic use of torture and e

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:18Published