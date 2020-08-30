Global  
 

16 terrorists including commanders killed in Srinagar this year: J-K DGP

16 terrorists including commanders killed in Srinagar this year: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh on September 17 said that there were seven successful operations in Srinagar this year during which 16 terrorists, including militant commanders, were gunned down.

"Out of 16 terrorists, five were from Srinagar and 11 belonged to other districts," he said.


3 terrorists killed, civilian died in Batamaloo encounter: J-K DGP [Video]

3 terrorists killed, civilian died in Batamaloo encounter: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on September 17 informed that three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in the Batamaloo encounter which also saw a civilian dying, and a security personnel getting injured during the cross fire. "Three terrorists were neutralised today in an operation in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Unfortunately, a civilian died while a deputy commandant of CRPF got injured. The injured personnel had been admitted to hospital and is under medical observation," said Dilbag Singh.

Three terrorists neutralised in encounter in Srinagar, one civilian also killed [Video]

Three terrorists neutralised in encounter in Srinagar, one civilian also killed

Three terrorists were neutralised during an encounter in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. The encounter started when security forces were laying a cordon and search operation in the Firdousabad locality. The terrorists opened fire at the forces which led to the encounter in the area. The encounter began around 2:30 am on Thursday morning. One civilian identified as Kaunsar Riyaz was also killed in the firing. Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were also injured during the encounter and have been rushed to the hospital. The Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed the killing of three terrorists in the encounter and added that a search operation is still underway in the areas. Watch the full video for all the details on the encounter.

3 LeT terrorists gunned down in Srinagar encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh [Video]

3 LeT terrorists gunned down in Srinagar encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh informed that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were gunned down in Pantha Chowk encounter. "Though we have lost our officer in the..

Wreath laying ceremony of ASI Babu Ram performed in Srinagar [Video]

Wreath laying ceremony of ASI Babu Ram performed in Srinagar

Wreath laying ceremony of police personnel ASI Babu Ram was held in Srinagar on August 30. He lost his life last night in an encounter with terrorists at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir..

Three terrorists, assistant sub-inspector of J&K police killed in encounter [Video]

Three terrorists, assistant sub-inspector of J&K police killed in encounter

Three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police also lost his life in the encounter. The terrorists attacked a joint CRPF &..

