16 terrorists including commanders killed in Srinagar this year: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on September 17 informed that three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in the Batamaloo encounter which also saw a civilian dying, and a security personnel getting injured during the cross fire. "Three terrorists were neutralised today in an operation in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Unfortunately, a civilian died while a deputy commandant of CRPF got injured. The injured personnel had been admitted to hospital and is under medical observation," said Dilbag Singh.



Three terrorists were neutralised during an encounter in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. The encounter started when security forces were laying a cordon and search operation in the Firdousabad locality. The terrorists opened fire at the forces which led to the encounter in the area. The encounter began around 2:30 am on Thursday morning. One civilian identified as Kaunsar Riyaz was also killed in the firing. Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were also injured during the encounter and have been rushed to the hospital. The Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed the killing of three terrorists in the encounter and added that a search operation is still underway in the areas.