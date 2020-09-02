Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tour de France: Lopez wins toughest stage, Roglic extends overall lead

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Tour de France: Lopez wins toughest stage, Roglic extends overall lead
Tour de France: Lopez wins toughest stage, Roglic extends overall lead

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tour de France Tour de France Cycling competition

Lopez wins stage 17 as Roglic stretches Tour de France lead

 Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his lead in the race.
BBC News
Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France [Video]

Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France

The French government hopes that a successful Tour de France will prove that life goes on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published
Tour de France: Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws ahead of stage 17 [Video]

Tour de France: Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws ahead of stage 17

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:20Published

Last year’s winner Egan Bernal withdraws from Tour de France

 Paris: Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Wednesday. Bernal, whose hopes..
WorldNews

Primož Roglič Primož Roglič Slovenian ski jumper and bicycle racer

Roglic still dominant as Tour de France enters final week [Video]

Roglic still dominant as Tour de France enters final week

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:08Published

Pogacar wins stage 15 of Tour de France from Roglic as Bernal loses over seven minutes

 Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 of the Tour de France in a sprint for the line with race leader Primoz Roglic, who retains the yellow jersey.
BBC News

Kragh Andersen wins stage 14, Roglic retains Tour lead

 Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen of the Sunweb team soloed to victory after a frantic run into Lyon on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday. Slovenian Primoz..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Martinez claims maiden Tour de France stage win as Roglic extends overall lead

Daniel Martinez wins stage 13 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his advantage in the...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC SportJapan TodayNews24WorldNewsThe Age


News24.com | Roglic maintains Tour de France lead, Kamna wins stage

Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead in the Tour de France as Bora's German all-rounder Lennard...
News24 - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Roglic extends overall Tour lead; Lopez wins toughest stage

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the toughest mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France,...
Japan Today - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio [Video]

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:15Published
Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France [Video]

Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:15Published
Roseville Cyclist Neilson Powless Impresses At Tour de France [Video]

Roseville Cyclist Neilson Powless Impresses At Tour de France

Nielson Powless, 23, has put on quite a performance in the legendary race so far. He even held a brief lead in Stage 2 over the weekend.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:40Published