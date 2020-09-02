|
|
|
Tour de France: Lopez wins toughest stage, Roglic extends overall lead
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Tour de France: Lopez wins toughest stage, Roglic extends overall lead
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Daniel Martinez wins stage 13 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his advantage in the...
BBC News - Published
Also reported by •BBC Sport •Japan Today •News24 •WorldNews •The Age
|
Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead in the Tour de France as Bora's German all-rounder Lennard...
News24 - Published
Also reported by •BBC News
|
Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the toughest mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France,...
Japan Today - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio
After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:15Published
|
|
|