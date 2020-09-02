Tour de France: Lopez wins toughest stage, Roglic extends overall lead

Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen of the Sunweb team soloed to victory after a frantic run into Lyon on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday. Slovenian Primoz..

Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 of the Tour de France in a sprint for the line with race leader Primoz Roglic, who retains the yellow jersey.

Paris: Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Wednesday. Bernal, whose hopes..

Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France The French government hopes that a successful Tour de France will prove that life goes on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his lead in the race.

Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead in the Tour de France as Bora's German all-rounder Lennard...

Daniel Martinez wins stage 13 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his advantage in the...