Vadodara artist creates 46-sq ft greeting card on PM Modi's 70th birthday

The birthday greetings and good wishes have started pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on September 17.

A unique greeting card was made by an artist in Gujarat's Vadodara on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday.

Hariom Gurjar took around 60 hours to create a 46-square feet card with different styles of paintings.

Greeting card showcases heritage places and historical monuments of Gujarat.

This card can be folded and opened in 8 different ways.

Artist Hariom Gurjar will send a digital copy of this card to PM Modi via e-mail.