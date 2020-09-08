Vadodara artist creates 46-sq ft greeting card on PM Modi's 70th birthday

Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She said that those who speak ill of the Prime Minister are in a minority and the country at large respects the Prime Minister. She said that India is lucky to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and added that the country is praying for him. Several other top bollywood personalities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar also posted messages for the Prime Minister on his birthday. The BJP is observing a Seva Saptah to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Leaders from across the political spectrum have also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin were among some global leaders to wish the Prime Minister. BJP leaders were also seen performing Yagnas, organising and distributing laddoos to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Watch the full video for all the details.
To celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a bakery in his home state of Gujarat has made a cake weighing 771 kg, and 71-foot long. Named 'Cake for Corona Warriors', the cake is an ode to corona warriors who are helping the country in its battle against the deadly virus, said Nitin Patel, owner of Breadliner bakery in Surat. Patel further said the cake represents India's fight against coronavirus and how everyone has come together to defeat the deadly virus.
A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.
A crocodile of considerable size was spotted in Gujarat's Vadodara. The crocodile was spotted in the Tarsali area of Vadodara. Members of the Wildlife Rescue Trust reportedly helped in capturing it. The rescuers were seen holding it down and tying it up. The huge reptile was later handed over to the forest department. A similar incident took place in Vadodara a few weeks ago. A 5-foot crocodile was spotted at Rajmahal Road in August. Members of Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued it. GSPCA founder said that crocodiles venture out due to heavy rain. Watch the full video for more.
A crocodile was rescued Tarsali area of Vadodara on night of September 08. Members of Wildlife Rescue Trust rescued the reptile and handed it over to the wild life department. The wildlife department released the crocodile into its natural habitat.
Fire broke out at Sayajirao Gaekwad Hospital on September 08. Incident took place in COVID and emergency ward of the hospital. Ward was vacated at first instance. The reason for fire was a short circuit. Fire tenders were present at the spot. More details are awaited.
In a noble gesture, a Surat-based builder has come up with a plan by helping people who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19. He is providing accommodation to people who are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings. So far, 42 families have been accommodated there. "We are charging Rs 1500 as a maintenance fee. People can stay here as long as they want," he told ANI. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of coronavirus in Gujarat is at 16,469.
Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi lit earthen lamps and made rangolis on eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17. Several social initiatives are being..
On the eve of 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 70 Gas stoves, loans, and insurance schemes were distributed in slum areas at thousand lights in Chennai. BJP Tamil Nadu general secretary..
PM Modi was born on 17th September 1950 to a Gujrati Hindu family of grocers in Vadnagar. Narendra Modi was sworn-in as India's Prime Minister on 30 May, 2019, for the second term. He is the 14th Prime..