Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport

German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent



The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, and is being treated at a Berlin hospital. Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia. The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms.

