Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a bottle of water in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, not at the airport as previously thought, his team said alongside a video posted on Navalny's Instagram account on Thursday.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month. Emer McCarthy reports.
The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, and is being treated at a Berlin hospital. Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia. The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms.
Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, and they had found no sign that any crime had been committed. Joe Davies reports.
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk on Thursday, in a suspected poisoning. Navalny, 44, is now in a coma, but it took until Friday for Russian doctors to give his team permission to move him.
