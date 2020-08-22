Global  
 

Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport

Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a bottle of water in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, not at the airport as previously thought, his team said alongside a video posted on Navalny's Instagram account on Thursday.

Emer McCarthy reports.


Alexei Navalny's aides say 'nerve agent' found on bottle in hotel room

 The Russian opposition figure had stayed at a hotel in Siberia before he fell ill on a flight.
BBC News
Russian opposition leader Navalny posts photo of himself from hospital, pledges to return to Russia [Video]

Russian opposition leader Navalny posts photo of himself from hospital, pledges to return to Russia

Navalny wrote on social media that he was breathing on his own after being poisoned in late August.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:22Published

Navalny back on Instagram, plans return to Russia [Video]

Navalny back on Instagram, plans return to Russia

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Kremlin looks to keep protest-torn Belarus in Moscow's orbit

 Embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko may not find long-term solace in Russia, Sarah Rainsford writes.
BBC News

Russians vote in local elections targeted by Kremlin critic Navalny

 MOSCOW - Russians vote on Sunday in dozens of local elections that will be scrutinised for signs of discontent with the ruling United Russia party following the..
WorldNews

German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent [Video]

German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, and is being treated at a Berlin hospital. Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia. The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Russian prosecutors: Navalny not victim of crime [Video]

Russian prosecutors: Navalny not victim of crime

Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, and they had found no sign that any crime had been committed. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:15Published
Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin [Video]

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk on Thursday, in a suspected poisoning. Navalny, 44, is now in a coma, but it took until Friday for Russian doctors to give his team permission to move him.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

