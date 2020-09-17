Thousands of ecstasy pills that were secured by officers of the National Narcotics Agency of South Sulawesi Province (BNNP Sulsel) were shown during a public press conference on Thursday (September 17)

Thousands of ecstasy pills seized and destroyed in Indonesia

Thousands of ecstasy pills that were secured by officers of the National Narcotics Agency of South Sulawesi Province (BNNP Sulsel) were shown during a public press conference on Thursday (September 17).

A number of the suspects were in attendance at the press conference in the South Sulawesi BNNP Office, Makassar, Indonesia.

The ecstasy pills were destroyed by placing them in a furnace provided by the National Narcotics Agency of South Sulawesi Province.

Police Brigadier General Idris Kadir, Head of the National Narcotics Agency of South Sulawesi Province, said: "More than 2,900 ecstasy pills were destroyed and there was also around 1 kg of methamphetamine.

The narcotic packages that were destroyed came from Sidrap Regency, Indonesia."