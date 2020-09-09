UK Health Secretary arrives at Parliament ahead of announcement on new coronavirus restrictions
UK Health Secretary arrives at Parliament ahead of announcement on new coronavirus restrictions
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was seen arriving at Parliament in London on Thursday (September 17), where he is expected to update MPs on new coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the north-east
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was seen arriving at Parliament in London on Thursday (September 17), where he is expected to update MPs on new coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the north-east of England.