Jennifer Lopez sells Malibu home

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have sold their luxury Malibu, California beachfront house.


Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, beating a bid from pop star Jennifer Lopez and ex-New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. This report produced by Fred Katayama.

 Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez also tried to buy MLB team, but dropped out of bidding last month.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not yet let go of their Mets dreams as they make one last bid to take control of the New York baseball team.

 JLo and A-Rod are leaving Malibu, at least for now, because we've learned she just sold her beach house. The house is right on the sand, smack dab in on of the..
Post office officials in Malibu, California have turned down Cher's offer to help amid cash cuts because she wasn't qualified to be a volunteer.

British talent judge Simon Cowell has been hospitalized for an accident in which he broke his back. According to CNN, Cowell's spokeswoman said the former 'American Idol' judge broke his back in several places while testing a new electric bike. Cowell tweeted his thanks to hospital staff and well-wishers and reminded first-time electric bike users to read the manual first. The accident took place in the courtyard of Cowell's home in Malibu, California.

As deadly wildfires rage across the U.S. west coast, millions of people have been left struggling with some of the world's worst air pollution. Gloria Tso reports.

 The latest forecast for Tropical Storm Sally; 19-year-old helicopter pilot helps put out wildfires in California
 Plus: Will Disneyland reopen soon?
 
 California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed optimism on Wednesday over the state's fight against the coronavirus and the wildfires burning across the state. (Sept...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are moving out of Malibu – TMZ This celeb couple has called it...
Jennifer Lopez has discovered a new level of appreciation for her fans after watching her daughter cry over meeting her pop idol, Billie Eilish.

Jennifer Lopez was asked which young talents she finds inspiring, and she didn't hesitate to gush about an encounter with one of her favorites that she said was "mind-blowing."

