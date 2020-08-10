Jennifer Lopez sells Malibu home

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, beating a bid from pop star Jennifer Lopez and ex-New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. This report produced by Fred Katayama.
British talent judge Simon Cowell has been hospitalized for an accident in which he broke his back. According to CNN, Cowell's spokeswoman said the former 'American Idol' judge broke his back in several places while testing a new electric bike. Cowell tweeted his thanks to hospital staff and well-wishers and reminded first-time electric bike users to read the manual first. The accident took place in the courtyard of Cowell's home in Malibu, California.