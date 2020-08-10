Jennifer Lopez sells Malibu home

Simon Cowell Uses Dreadful Accident To Deliver Sage Words Of Advice



British talent judge Simon Cowell has been hospitalized for an accident in which he broke his back. According to CNN, Cowell's spokeswoman said the former 'American Idol' judge broke his back in several places while testing a new electric bike. Cowell tweeted his thanks to hospital staff and well-wishers and reminded first-time electric bike users to read the manual first. The accident took place in the courtyard of Cowell's home in Malibu, California.

