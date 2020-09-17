3 dead, at least 1 more hurt in I-69 crash involving 7 vehicles

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

In the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 in DeKalb County near mile marker 332.

The crash involving five cars and two semis happened around 3:15 p.m.

Troopers say the crash happened around 3-30 in the northbound lanes near mile marker 3-22.

Officers say the seven vehicle crash involved two semis and five cars...one of the cars was pinned beneath a semi, the driver of that car is among those dead.

The names of the victims won't be released