Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile

Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer ofThiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League championshave now begun discussions with the Champions League winners after beingheavily linked with the Spain playmaker throughout the summer.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool close in on £27m deal for Bayern Munich midfielder

 Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for £27m.
BBC News
Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win [Video]

Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys Fulham, while there werealso impressive wins for Everton and Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published
Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge [Video]

Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard has backed “real threat” Timo Werner to shake off a dead leg tobe fit in time to face Liverpool on Sunday. Germany hitman Werner impressed onhis Premier League debut, winning a penalty as Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-1at the Amex Stadium. “I was really pleased with Timo, I know the qualitieshe’s going to bring to the team,” said Lampard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Thiago Alcântara Thiago Alcântara Spanish footballer

Liverpool set for last-minute Thiago move - Tuesday's gossip

 Liverpool to make late move for Thiago, Manchester United want Bale, Messi asked to take a pay cut, five clubs want Liverpool striker Origi, Suarez in limbo,..
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours [Video]

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

VAN DIEST: Magical season still sinking in for Alphonso Davies

 Alphonso Davies is still processing a magical year with FC Bayern Munich while preparing for a new season. Just weeks after capping off his first full German..
WorldNews

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward on verge of agreeing Tottenham return

 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is on the verge of agreeing a deal with Tottenham, seven years after leaving the Premier League club.
BBC News

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale 'Close' to Tottenham Hotspur and Not Manchester United

 Gareth Bale's agent says the Real Madrid forward is "close" to a move back to Tottenham Hotspur but admitted it is a complicated deal to thrash out. The Wales..
WorldNews
Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’ [Video]

Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’

Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale hasfound himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs couldbe on the cards. PA understands talks are under way about a potential moveback to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to rejoin hisformer club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

'I came here to win the Champions League' - Man City sign England defender Greenwood

 England left-back Alex Greenwood signs for Manchester City after one season with European champions Lyon.
BBC News

Man City re-sign England's Bronze from Champions League winners Lyon

 England right-back Lucy Bronze leaves Women's Champions League winners Lyon to return to her former club Manchester City.
BBC News
Wendie Renard: 'My secret is respect', says Lyon's Champions League winner [Video]

Wendie Renard: 'My secret is respect', says Lyon's Champions League winner

After leading Lyon to their fifth consecutive Champions League title, captain Wendie Renard spoke to Euronews' Tokunbo Salako.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool prepared to wait until October to snap up Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool prepared to wait until October to snap up Thiago Alcantara Thiago Alcantara could join Liverpool still from Bayern Munich before the summer transfer window...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT


Klopp: No Liverpool deal for Thiago

“It’s nice that we are linked with Thiago Alcantara, I’ve always said he’s a good player…...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Liverpool could give Man Utd edge in Thiago Alcantara transfer as Munich ‘angry’

Liverpool could give Man Utd edge in Thiago Alcantara transfer as Munich ‘angry’ Liverpool have been trying to sign Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara throughout the summer, with his...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Transfer News: Liverpool, Thiago, Wijnaldum [Video]

Transfer News: Liverpool, Thiago, Wijnaldum

Thiago Alcantara would bring something different to Liverpool's starting XI, according to Good Morning Transfers.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published
'Liverpool unlikely to spend big on Thiago' [Video]

'Liverpool unlikely to spend big on Thiago'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Liverpool are unwilling to spend big money on Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:17Published
Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk [Video]

Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:58Published