North East England subject to lockdown restrictions

North East England subject to lockdown restrictions

North East England subject to lockdown restrictions

The North East of England, including Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will be subject to regional lockdown restrictions from midnight tonight in an effort to counter rising coronavirus infections.

Coronavirus: Restrictions expected in North East of England

 Restrictions on households mixing and early pub closures are expected to be introduced on Friday.
Lightning and rain hit Berkshire as storm reaches south east

Lightning and rain hit Berkshire as storm reaches south east

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit Maidenhead in Berkshire, south eastEngland, after days of high temperatues. Thunderstorm warnings remain in placefor large parts of the UK after heavy downpours and flash flooding broughtdisruption to roads and railways.

New restrictions expected for North East amid rising Covid-19 cases

New restrictions expected for North East amid rising Covid-19 cases

The North East looks set to become the latest area in England to come underlocal restrictions as coronavirus cases rise. The restrictions will reportedlyapply to Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead,County Durham and Sunderland – which have all seen rises in cases, accordingto the latest weekly rates.

Coronavirus watchlist to include Newcastle, Gateshead and Sunderland

 It comes after local authorities in the region reported "extremely worrying" spikes in new cases.
Jenas: Definitive season for Harry Kane at Spurs

Jenas: Definitive season for Harry Kane at Spurs

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes the upcoming PremierLeague season will be 'definitive' for Harry Kane's future at Spurs, withrumours continuing to swirl around the England striker's future. Jenas says hefeels for Newcastle fans following the club's recent failed takeover bid,while also tips Liverpool to retain their title.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Minister defends government on Covid-19 testing

Minister defends government on Covid-19 testing

Health Minister Ed Argar has defended the government's Covid-19 testing infrastructure despite widespread criticism of the system. Mr Argar claimed priority group structures were being implemented to safeguard system capacity for those who need it from people applying for tests who do not need one. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Minister denies looming national lockdown

Minister denies looming national lockdown

Health minister Ed Argar has defended the use of local lockdowns to prevent the spread of coronavirus, explaining how restrictions in Leicestershire lead to a declining infection rate. Mr Argar insisted the frequency of these regional lockdowns was not indicative of a looming second national lockdown. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Matt Hancock defends Covid-19 testing infrastructure

Matt Hancock defends Covid-19 testing infrastructure

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the government's Covid-19 testing infrastructure, claiming the shortfall was down to a surge in demand from people who were misusing the system. Mr Hancock clarified people should only book a coronavirus test if symptomatic or advised by a health professional in order to protect the "record capacity" for the "people who really need it". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

North East lockdown restrictions confirmed

North East lockdown restrictions confirmed Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms local lockdown measures for the North East of England
New local lockdown rules expected in North East England - and the current restrictions across UK


North East lockdown: 10pm curfew for pubs

North East lockdown: 10pm curfew for pubs

The Health Secretary has announced strict lockdown rules for the North East of England including more investment for the NHS.

Hancock announces new restrictions for the North East

Hancock announces new restrictions for the North East

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions in north-east Englandfrom September 18. They will include a ban on residents socialising with otherpeople outside their own households, table..

UK Health Secretary arrives at Parliament ahead of announcement on new coronavirus restrictions

UK Health Secretary arrives at Parliament ahead of announcement on new coronavirus restrictions

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was seen arriving at Parliament in London on Thursday (September 17), where he is expected to update MPs on new coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the north-east..

