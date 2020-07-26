North East England subject to lockdown restrictions

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit Maidenhead in Berkshire, south eastEngland, after days of high temperatues. Thunderstorm warnings remain in placefor large parts of the UK after heavy downpours and flash flooding broughtdisruption to roads and railways.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
The North East looks set to become the latest area in England to come underlocal restrictions as coronavirus cases rise. The restrictions will reportedlyapply to Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead,County Durham and Sunderland – which have all seen rises in cases, accordingto the latest weekly rates.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes the upcoming PremierLeague season will be 'definitive' for Harry Kane's future at Spurs, withrumours continuing to swirl around the England striker's future. Jenas says hefeels for Newcastle fans following the club's recent failed takeover bid,while also tips Liverpool to retain their title.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Health Minister Ed Argar has defended the government's Covid-19 testing infrastructure despite widespread criticism of the system. Mr Argar claimed priority group structures were being implemented to safeguard system capacity for those who need it from people applying for tests who do not need one. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health minister Ed Argar has defended the use of local lockdowns to prevent the spread of coronavirus, explaining how restrictions in Leicestershire lead to a declining infection rate. Mr Argar insisted the frequency of these regional lockdowns was not indicative of a looming second national lockdown. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the government's Covid-19 testing infrastructure, claiming the shortfall was down to a surge in demand from people who were misusing the system. Mr Hancock clarified people should only book a coronavirus test if symptomatic or advised by a health professional in order to protect the "record capacity" for the "people who really need it". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was seen arriving at Parliament in London on Thursday (September 17), where he is expected to update MPs on new coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the north-east..