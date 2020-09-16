Janelle Monae will never forget last dance with Chadwick Boseman
'Antebellum' actress Janelle Monae has recalled her emotional last dance with Chadwick Boseman just months before his sad death.
Janelle Monae Recalls Beautiful Oscars Party Memory With Chadwick Boseman | THR News"You could feel that his spirit was one of one wanting to give, give people the feeling of love, the feeling of hope," the singer-actress said of the 'Black Panther' actor, who died in August.
Janelle Monae reveals why she agreed to her role in the new film 'Antebellum'Janelle Monae talks with USA TODAY's Rasha Ali about her new film "Antebellum," in which she plays an enslaved Black woman.
Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South CarolinaChadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his South Carolina hometown on the 3rd of September.