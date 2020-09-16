Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Janelle Monae will never forget last dance with Chadwick Boseman

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Janelle Monae will never forget last dance with Chadwick Boseman

Janelle Monae will never forget last dance with Chadwick Boseman

'Antebellum' actress Janelle Monae has recalled her emotional last dance with Chadwick Boseman just months before his sad death.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

th_strangequark

dani.psd i will never not be gay for janelle monae and that’s a fact 5 days ago

smoleche

mackeighleigh tightrope by janelle monáe will never not go hard 🥴 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Janelle Monae Recalls Beautiful Oscars Party Memory With Chadwick Boseman | THR News [Video]

Janelle Monae Recalls Beautiful Oscars Party Memory With Chadwick Boseman | THR News

"You could feel that his spirit was one of one wanting to give, give people the feeling of love, the feeling of hope," the singer-actress said of the 'Black Panther' actor, who died in August.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:23Published
Janelle Monae reveals why she agreed to her role in the new film 'Antebellum' [Video]

Janelle Monae reveals why she agreed to her role in the new film 'Antebellum'

Janelle Monae talks with USA TODAY's Rasha Ali about her new film "Antebellum," in which she plays an enslaved Black woman.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:17Published
Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South Carolina [Video]

Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his South Carolina hometown on the 3rd of September.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published