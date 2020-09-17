Global  
 

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 107,809; 3,247 cases increase to 107,809; 3,247 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 5,735 cases and 197 deaths as of Wednesday.

Now a look at the latest covid-19 numbers.indiana reports ?12 new deaths?

And ?624?

New cases.this brings the state's total number of deaths to "three-thousand, 2- hundred-47" and cases to more than 107-thousand."

Across our region, 114 new cases and three new deaths to report.

Allen county adding 38 new cases and one new death.

Elkhart reports 22 new cases and one new death.

Three new cases in adams and four in grant.

Dekalb adds six new cases and one new death.

Over in ohio...mercer adds 18 new cases.

Williams and defiance each reporting




