New Antelope Valley Evacuation Warnings Issued As Bobcat Fire Still Burns Out-Of-Control

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:48s - Published
While mandatory evacuations were lifted for hundreds of residents in Arcadia and Sierra Madre, a new set of evacuation warnings have been issued for others in the Antelope Valley, with no end in sight in the battle against the Bobcat Fire which continues to spread rapidly Thursday in the Angeles National Forest above Monrovia.


