Dow Movers: BA, WMT
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%.
Year to date, Walmart registers a 15.1% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.8%.
Boeing is lower by about 50.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 1.9%, and Verizon Communications, trading down 0.1% on the day.
