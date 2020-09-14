Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: BA, WMT

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Movers: BA, WMT

Dow Movers: BA, WMT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%.

Year to date, Walmart registers a 15.1% gain.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%.

Year to date, Walmart registers a 15.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.8%.

Boeing is lower by about 50.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 1.9%, and Verizon Communications, trading down 0.1% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdamHoov

Adam @WholeMarsBlog Single person people movers will potentially be a huge business. Imagine this thing designed with st… https://t.co/J2100ZdHIt 18 seconds ago

CollegianMovers

Collegian Movers Our long distance moving service covers the entire Eastern Seaboard and its surrounding areas.… https://t.co/zGYvKchsjV 2 minutes ago

smriti92

Smriti Rai @mybmc @MumbaiPolice I have to shift my household goods from Goregaon to Navi Mumbai on Saturday 19th Sep, I will b… https://t.co/lbtkLSwaNw 5 minutes ago

Cashinium

Peter 💰 Happy Thursday all you movers and shakers! Thank you everyone that made it by my stream last night at its new tim… https://t.co/AF4YSeHWqb 8 minutes ago

appattract

appattract If you are a Regional Furniture Mover Business in Texas and intend to include YOUR Business well indexed Positioned… https://t.co/DfYf37CvgD 8 minutes ago

promiseangelpjm

🐈Legend Superstarᴵ ˡᵒᵛᵉ ʸᵒᵘ¹³ RT @DesiJiminEdits: Filter currently on Amazon: #1 Best Seller (International) 🔥 #1 Best Seller (All Songs) 🔥 #26 Movers & Shakers (All Son… 9 minutes ago

goddess_kali12

✨ 𝒢❁𝒹𝒹𝑒𝓈𝓈 𝒦𝒶𝓁𝒾 ✨ Good morning imbeciles! I move tomorrow, so, pick one, pay your part😇 That wasn’t a request either, and, if your pa… https://t.co/Dgtzo8Swvj 16 minutes ago

ETFLogic

ETFLogic Country Movers (vs Last Close): $GREK Greece 1.39%, $EDEN Denmark 0.33%, $EFNL Finland 0.09%, $EUSA U.S. -1.70%,… https://t.co/ojtA5owJg3 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: DOW, MMM [Video]

Dow Movers: DOW, MMM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 4.4% of its value.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL [Video]

Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Apple registers a 60.8% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: CVX, AAPL [Video]

Dow Movers: CVX, AAPL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Apple registers a 56.9% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published