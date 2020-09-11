Global  
 

'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 07:53s - Published
'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video

'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video

Amy Dorris alleges she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in 1997, when she was 24.

Speaking publicly about the alleged incident for the first time, the former model claims Trump grabbed her as she came out of the bathroom of his VIP box at the US Open tennis event, forced his tongue down her throat and held her in a grip from which she could not escape.

Trump's lawyers said he denied in the strongest possible terms having ever harassed, abused or behaved improperly toward Dorris.


News24.com | Donald Trump 'shoved his tongue down my throat' - new sexual assault allegations made by former model

A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in 1997 –...
News24 - Published


