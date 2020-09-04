Global  
 

Feds release new COVID-19 vaccine plan, want it available to public within 24 hours of authorization

The CDC announced people will need two doses from the same drug maker, and because there will be a limited supply, health care workers and the at-risk will be prioritized.


The CDC plan says for most of the vaccines, people will need two doses set three-four weeks apart, and distribution will be based on who needs it the most. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

The federal government is outlining a sweeping plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans. In a new report to Congress today vaccines would go out within 24 hours of one being..

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles are at their lowest since April. The number has fallen to its lowest level since early April, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced. “Today, 1,062 Angelenos are in..

