Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden issued a warning for the United Kingdom that any future trade deal between the two countries was dependent on upholding of the agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland.
In a tweet posted on Wednesday (September 16) Biden said “We can't allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.” He added that any agreed trade deal must prevent the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland.
Biden’s comments come on the back of UK prime minister Boris Johnson unveiling legislation that would break parts of the existing Brexit divorce treaty relating to Northern Ireland.
His tweet included a screenshot of a letter to Johnson written by the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, which said Congress would not support a free trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom if Britain failed to uphold its commitments with Northern Ireland.
The European Union says any breach of the Brexit treaty could damage trade talks and complicate the border between the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.
Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement on Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election when it debuts on October 3rd. "SNL" usually nabs more attention during election years. Incorporating Carrey into the mix with Baldwin's Trump should provide buzzy moments.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK government's decision to pursue changes to the Internal Markets Bill, even though they may breach international law, after Chair of the European Union Future Relationship Committee Hilary Benn raised the existence of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol. Mr Johnson explained the Internal Markets Bill changes were a "belt and braces operation" to bolster the protections offered by the protocol.
The "politicisation" of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders. Mr Raab's comments came after the speakerof the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress would neverpass a free trade agreement with the UK if legislation to override the Brexitdivorce settlement was to "imperil" the peace process.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to give a clear indication of if he will respond to the Scottish government's request for a second independence referendum. Mr Johnson claimed the return of Scotland to the EU in the event of independence would see the country relinquish more powers than they do as a devolved UK nation at present.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an enquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will occur in the future, though not at the present moment as it would not be "a good use of official time".
Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and..
