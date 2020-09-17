Global  
 

Dow Drops 320 Points

On Thursday, US stocks fell 320 points.

The drop comes even as weekly jobless-claims data came in better than expected.

Business Insider reports that weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from the previous week, to 860,000.

Tech stocks led the decline.

Investors continued to process Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments expressing uncertainty about the economic recovery.

Powell also said the Fed didn't expect to raise interest rates until at least 2023.


