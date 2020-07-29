Global  
 

Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 04:25s - Published
'Ratched' stars Sarah Paulson, Share Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how their new Netflix series expands on the story of Nurse Ratched from 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.'


Sarah Paulson Sarah Paulson American actress

Sarah Paulson and Sharon Stone like the female-centric experience

 Sharon Stone never starred opposite a woman who also produced a project, until she made "Ratched" with Sarah Paulson: "Sarah's spectacular." (Sept. 15)
 
USATODAY.com
Sarah Paulson plays the title character in the drama from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:34Published
The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new supernatural feature for Universal.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:51Published
Sarah Paulson will go into antihero mode in Netflix's 'Ratched,' which has at last landed a place on Netflix's schedule.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:08Published

Cynthia Nixon Cynthia Nixon American actress

In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth. Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words. Cynthia Nixon told the Independent JK Rowling's transphobic comments were "really painful" for her 23-year-old transgender son, Samuel. "It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter," Nixon said. "We're a Harry Potter family.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Netflix Netflix American streaming service

Netflix has outbid HBO, Amazon, Searchlight, Apple and MGM to acquire the worldwide rights to ‘Malcolm & Marie’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson's 'Malcolm & Marie,' a pandemic-era movie starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:23Published

Netflix's 'Cuties' continues to draw backlash as Florida congressman calls it 'dangerous'

 A Florida congressman Vern Buchanan is the latest to share his concerns over  "Cuties," an award-winning French film from Netflix.
USATODAY.com

Jon Jon Briones Filipino actor


Finn Wittrock Finn Wittrock American actor


Nurse Ratched Nurse Ratched Main antagonist of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel ''One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest''


The "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" prequel "Ratched" is getting ready to be released on Netflix. ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil caught up with co-stars Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon, who opened up about..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:22Published
The novel and Academy award-winning film "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" is getting the prequel treatment with Netflix's "Ratched", starring Sarah Paulson and Judy Davis. ET Canada digital reporter..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:54Published
Check out the official new trailer for the Netflix drama series Ratched Season 1, based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. It stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:48Published