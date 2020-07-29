Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews

'Ratched' stars Sarah Paulson, Share Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how their new Netflix series expands on the story of Nurse Ratched from 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.'
The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new supernatural feature for Universal.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:51Published
In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth. Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words. Cynthia Nixon told the Independent JK Rowling's transphobic comments were "really painful" for her 23-year-old transgender son, Samuel. "It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter," Nixon said. "We're a Harry Potter family.
The "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" prequel "Ratched" is getting ready to be released on Netflix. ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil caught up with co-stars Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon, who opened up about..
The novel and Academy award-winning film "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" is getting the prequel treatment with Netflix's "Ratched", starring Sarah Paulson and Judy Davis. ET Canada digital reporter..