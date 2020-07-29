Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews

'Ratched' stars Sarah Paulson, Share Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how their new Netflix series expands on the story of Nurse Ratched from 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.'

Main antagonist of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel ''One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest''

A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News Sarah Paulson will go into antihero mode in Netflix's 'Ratched,' which has at last landed a place on Netflix's schedule.

Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel Trailer Is Here | THR News Sarah Paulson plays the title character in the drama from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Sharon Stone never starred opposite a woman who also produced a project, until she made "Ratched" with Sarah Paulson: "Sarah's spectacular." (Sept. 15)