Snowflake: How the Company Behind the Biggest Software IPO Ever Got Its Name

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Snowflake: How the Company Behind the Biggest Software IPO Ever Got Its Name
Snowflake co-founder Marcin Zukowski, outlined 3 reasons for the company's name.

Warren Buffett just made $800M in one day. What have you done lately?

Warren Buffett just made $800M in one day. What have you done lately? Warren Buffett generated more than $800 million on Wednesday after shares in software firm Snowflake...
The Next Web - Published

Snowflake explodes 165% higher on first day of trading after biggest US IPO of 2020

The company raised $3.4 billion in its Wednesday initial public offering, cementing it as the...
Business Insider - Published


