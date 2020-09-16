Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Snowflake: How the Company Behind the Biggest Software IPO Ever Got Its Name
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Snowflake: How the Company Behind the Biggest Software IPO Ever Got Its Name
Video Credit:
The Street
- Duration: 00:57s - Published
1 minute ago
Snowflake co-founder Marcin Zukowski, outlined 3 reasons for the company's name.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Warren Buffett just made $800M in one day. What have you done lately?
Warren Buffett generated more than $800 million on Wednesday after shares in software firm Snowflake...
The Next Web - Published
2 hours ago
Snowflake explodes 165% higher on first day of trading after biggest US IPO of 2020
The company raised $3.4 billion in its Wednesday initial public offering, cementing it as the...
Business Insider - Published
22 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Michigan
Donald Trump
Facebook
PlayStation 5
Coronavirus disease 2019
Virtual reality
Oculus VR
Apple Inc.
Joe Biden
Microsoft
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Carrie Underwood
Floyd Mayweather
Logan Paul
Jobless Claims
Redfield
Brexit
WORTH WATCHING
'Scientific American' Backs Biden in First-Ever Endorsement
HHS spokesman takes leave after Facebook rant
Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal
Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor