We spoke to Monica Johnson, the mother of OSU player Paris Johnson, about the news that her son will have a 2020 season after all.

Big 10 is back on, and it's a big deal for players' families

The big ten conference today,canceled the fall season.bigten football became thebiggest domino to fall.

Let usplay let us play.it's just notfair to them.

You just don'twake up the next morning andit's fine.give us options.

PARENTS PROTESTING..COACHES & PLAYERS, DISAPPOINTED..LOOKING FOR ANSWERS. IT'S BEEN A LONG MONTH-OR-SO..FOR THE BIG-TEN..BUT TODAY..THE CONFERENCE REVERSING THEIR PRIOR DECISION..AND THEY WILL PLAY FOOTBALL THIS FALL!! AND THAT MEANS SEVERAL PLAYERS FROM OUR AREA, WILL GET TO PLAY. INCLUDING..PEYTON RAMSEY, AT NORTHWESTERN..TANNER MORGAN, AT MINNESOTA..AND PARIS JOHNSON, JR.. AT OHIO STATE..JUST TO NAME A FEW..

NOW JOHNSON'S MOTHER..WAS RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PUSH TO REVERSE THE DECISION. SO YOU CAN IMAGINE..HOW SHE FEELS TODAY. i'm beside myself right now i'm excited paris is excited we've been texting.

He's beenin meetings throughout the dayso we havent had theopportunity to speak.

THE BIG-TEN LOOKING AT AN 8-GAME SEASON..STARTING IN LATE OCTOBER..WITH EXTENSIVE HEALTH & SAFETY