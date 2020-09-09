You can travel to Hawaii without quarantining
You can travel to Hawaii without quarantining
You can soon go to Hawaii without having to quarantine.
Starting October 15, if you test negative for COVID-19 you can skip the 14-day quarantine requirement.
