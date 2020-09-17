PM Modi's birthday: Why is #NationalUnemploymentDay trending on twitter | Oneindia News

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday and wishes are pouring in from all quarters.

While Many on Twitter are hailing the PM, But a # NationalUnemployment Day is trending on witter.

As the rising rate of unemployment under the Coronavirus Pandemic has deeply frustrated the youth of the country, a section of Twitterati marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day or or ‘Rashtriya Berojgar Divas’ to remind PM Modi of their plight.

The trend which has now gone viral is seen as a mark of protest against the high unemployment rates in the country and to highlight the Prime Minister’s failure to create jobs and provide employment.