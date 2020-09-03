A TikTok Decision Is Likely Coming Today; Game Developers Hacked | Digital Trends Live 9.17.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 6 minutes ago A TikTok Decision Is Likely Coming Today; Game Developers Hacked | Digital Trends Live 9.17.20 On Digital Trends Live today: There's a new way to 911 with Carbyne911 and we talk to CEO Amir Elichai; Supply chains are going green and we talk to Co-founder and CEO of GoodOps Divya Demato; Sony's PS5 launch details dropped yesterday during their partner showcase and Mike Ardizzone will be on to cover the details; Rick Marshall is on for Reel News and what you should be streaming this weekend; In the news: A ruling on the TikTok Oracle deal is expected to come today; Facebook officially unveiled the Oculus Quest 2; Chinese hackers have been arrested by the USDOJ for creating backdoors in a number of video games to capture digital currency; Dynetics showed off a full size model of their lunar lander as they compete for the NASA Artemis contract. 0

