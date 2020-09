Bear Takes A Dip In A Sierra Madre Pool Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published 7 minutes ago Bear Takes A Dip In A Sierra Madre Pool A bear likely looking to escape the smoke and flames from the nearby Bobcat Fire took some time to cool off in a backyard pool in Sierra Madre this week. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Kelly Smith RT @ClaireTVnews: This looks bear-y refreshing on these hot days...pool play time for this bear in Sierra Madre! #BobcatFire #cbsla https:… 34 minutes ago Mario RT @CBSLA: A bear likely looking to escape the smoke and flames from the nearby Bobcat Fire took some time to cool off in a backyard pool i… 46 minutes ago Claire Flores This looks bear-y refreshing on these hot days...pool play time for this bear in Sierra Madre! #BobcatFire #cbsla… https://t.co/uuZWT1BCem 2 hours ago CBS Los Angeles A bear likely looking to escape the smoke and flames from the nearby Bobcat Fire took some time to cool off in a ba… https://t.co/47o0VRuxWx 4 hours ago