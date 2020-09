ONE WAS KILLED.THEY ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUTHOW IT HAPPENED.Amy: THANK YOU SO MUCH.

In a surprise twist that fit an unexpected year of firsts, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were named co-winners of the Entertainer of the Year award at the...

In surprise twist that fit an unexpected year of firsts, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for...

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett split the top honor – the first time it went to two artists.