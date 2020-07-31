Nicki Minaj cleared of copyright infringement against Tracy Chapman
Nicki Minaj cleared of copyright infringement against Tracy Chapman
The rapper was hit with the court action in October 2018, after
New York DJ Funkmaster Flex obtained a copy of her song Sorry, which featured a sample of Chapman's 1988 track Baby Can I Hold You.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NYC delays in-person learning for a second time New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delayed the start of in-person learning at public schools for a second time for most students on Thursday as the city grapples with how to safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:13 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Nicki Minaj came out victorious in her lawsuit against singing Tracy Chapman, as a judge ruled she...
Just Jared - Published
11 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources